Psychoactive substances cause for concern in fight to quash crime in Rhosddu

Psychoactive substances are becoming a concern in the fight to quash crime and anti-social behaviour.

A public meeting in Rhosddu heard that drug users are becoming addicted to NPS - new psychoactive substances - formerly known as ‘legal highs’.

The mind-altering narcotics are as cheap as cannabis but as addictive as heroin.

Residents, police chiefs, councillors and council officers met in Rhosddu's community church hall to discuss the area’s ongoing anti-social behaviour and drug issues.

They agreed that, overall, the situation is slowly improving but there is still much to do.

At a fiery first meeting last November, the authorities came under strong criticism from residents for the way the area was declining.

The police were praised for blitzing Rhosddu since, with extra patrols – although officers accept there is still room for improvement.

Insp Dave Jolly said: “The last meeting was a reality check to myself and the rest of the team.

“I’m not saying we’re perfect but I’m proud of the job we’ve done in the last few months.

“But the Public Space Protection Order is not the panacea to the problem.”

He reported that since Operation Glaretram was launched, 58 fixed penalty notices had been issued, 28 arrests had been made and a number of evictions had taken place.

He said police could not sustain the current number of officers deployed to the area in the long-term, although residents raised concerns about the summer when problems seem to peak.

Allegations were made that drug dealing had taken place in the toilets of the town's Salvation Army building.

Insp Jolly said the claim, made by a female resident, could not be substantiated unless it was reported to them but maintained the police would not “turn a blind eye” to such matters.

Wrexham Council's strategic director Lee Robinson informed residents that councillors had a new hotline to call to report discarded needles.

He said Streetscene staff were being given further training and areas where drug taking is common are being made less attractive to users, with more lighting and fencing being put in place.

Mr Robinson was quizzed about houses of multiple occupation (HMOs) but he conceded it was difficult to find “legitimate planning reasons” to prevent properties from being used that way.

He added that security was also being beefed up around the town's bus station on King Street, a notorious hotspot for problems.

Residents inquired about whether some of the town's agencies for people dependent on alcohol and drugs could be spread across town, but Cllr Hugh Jones, lead member for communities and partnerships, said the authority did not have the power to move them about.

Other complaints were made about ‘service users’ congregating outside the Wallich on Grosvenor Road, using foul language and being intimidating to passers-by, and staggering into the road.

Insp Jolly said police were working with the Wallich, with staff trying to educate the users about their behaviour and its impact on the public.

Cllr Hugh Jones brought the meeting to a close, adding: “We have made progress but we also get the message that we have to do more.

“There is an appetite to address these issues but these are not problems that can be solved overnight.

"Without you giving us information, we can't take action."

l THE behaviour of people living in the old Walnut Tree pub was brought up as a concern.

It was believed that when the former pub was converted, it was intended to be used as accommodation for students.

Grosvenor ward councillor Steve Wilson said this was not the case, but along with residents noted that a planning application has been submitted to increase accommodation there from 20 to 21 rooms.

Cllr Wilson said he intends to object to the proposal, but added that rumours the plans were for it to be used as a bail hostel were not true.