Wrexham AFC insist door is still open to potential investors after rubbishing rumours

WREXHAM AFC is open to investment as those running the club say the door is not closed to potential benefactors.

A club director has revealed to the Leader that since the Supporters Trust (WST) took ownership of the club in 2011, they have opened talks with two parties regarding investment, but both came to nothing.

For nearly a decade fans have been desperate to see a return to the Football League, and – despite the Reds coming close by reaching the play-offs in three successive years from 2011 to 2013 – a number have been calling for more investment to make it happen as the side have struggled in recent seasons.

Rumours have been circulating online and at games that potential wealthy benefactors have been turned away from the club, but director John Mills maintains this simply isn’t true.

Responding to a letter to the Leader from a Reds fan which repeated some of those claims, Mr Mills says the club is open to talks about investment, but they have not been approached recently.

The trust has only received two approaches since they took on the ownership of the club in 2011, one with strings attached.

One was from an Irish consortium and the other an Italian group who had hoped to use the club’s youth and reserves teams to market European players.

Mr Mills said: “Neither Steve Morgan nor Malcolm Walker have made any approaches to the club during fans ownership.”

He added: “If either of these two gentlemen did want to get involved in the club, without a doubt we would listen to what they had to offer, and convey that information to the club membership should there be any substance in the approach, any changes in direction is always dictated by their wishes, not by the club, or WST board.

“In our time at the club, we have had only two approaches – one from an Irish consortium, whom we sent a representative to meet, and they never showed up, nor did we hear from them again, and an Italian outfit who wanted to use our youth team and reserves to bring over European youth players and use our team as a market place for them.

“We obviously want our own youth players to prosper, and this would have caused them to be blocked off, so naturally we declined the consortium’s involvement.”

Mr Mills began his reply by highlighting the strides made by the club under fan ownership.

He said: “We have benefited from being a fan owned club since 2011 (five of the 10 years you refer to, a number of which years we have had to spend recovering from the previous administration and making the business of the club viable, having turned around a yearly budget deficit of nearly a million pounds, and cleared a debt of over half a million pounds).

“As a club and trust we are completely committed to this ownership model and the principles associated with it as we work towards achieving our plans and objectives, the ultimate aim of which is to return to the Football League, a position lost to us by our previous owners.

“Within this model we do of course benefit from, and consistently encourage, further ‘investment’ in both financial and other forms such as volunteering, sponsorship, community partnerships and the like as we build a sustainable football club for present and future generations.”