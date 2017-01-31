DEAN KEATES revealed every single Wrexham player has a clause in their contract that will earn them new deals if they start a certain amount of games this season.

Leading scorer John Rooney was left out of the side for Saturday’s 2-1 victory against Boreham Wood and the midfielder was named as a substitute because he is just one start away from activating a contract extension.

All the players signed up by previous manager Gary Mills ahead of the 2016-17 campaign have similar clauses but Keates insists he will deal with each player when they close in on their respective ‘targets’.

“It is something I have inherited and it is something I will deal with,” said Keates. “John is the first one here that is going to hit the buffer.

“It is something that was given to every single member in the squad and there are a few players that are going to come up towards it, a lot of players are not going to make it.

“It is something I will deal with in time and every bridge that I get to I will cross with individual players.”

Keates is due to hold talks this week with Rooney, who has made 29 league starts this season since joining Wrexham from arch rivals Chester last summer.

Rooney came off the bench to score an injury time winner from the penalty spot against Boreham Wood, and Keates hopes to come to an agreement so the 26-year-old will be back in contention for a starting place.

“I have had chats with John and he knows how I feel regarding himself going forward,” said Keates.

“It is something I will deal with in-house but all being well we can come to some sort of agreement so he can get back on the pitch from the first minute if he is available.

“We will see what happens over the next few days.”

Keates has been pleased with the form of Rooney, the Reds’ leading scorer with nine goals.

“John knows how I feel about him, he has been one of the most consistent players and better players since I have been in charge,” said Keates.

“He trains well Monday to Friday and he gives everything on the football pitch. He has done the business on a Saturday.

“I am more than happy with him so hopefully we can sort something out.”

Victory over Boreham Wood extended the unbeaten run to four games and took Wrexham up to 12th position in the National League table, 13 points above the relegation zone and 10 away from the play-offs.

Keates is pleased with the current form, with Wrexham only losing one of their last six games at Southport on New Year’s Day.

“The defeat at Southport wasn’t ideal,” said Keates. “We were disappointed with how it went after taking the lead and collapsing a little bit but it has been a good response.”

Wrexham took a 27th minute lead on Saturday with Anthony Barry converting a spot-kick with regular penalty taker Rooney on the bench, and the Reds squandered a number of chances to add to their lead.

Boreham Wood came more into the game second half and levelled with a penalty of their own before Rooney made no mistake from 12 yards.

Although pleased to continue the unbeaten run, Keates wasn’t happy with the second half performance.

“I was happy with the result but performance-wise, it wasn’t good enough and where we want to be as a football club going forward,” said Keates.

“I wouldn’t say we got lucky, it was a penalty, John stepped up and scored it. I am grateful that we got the three points but there was a lot to learn from the game.

“It was a disappointing performance second half but if we had got a couple more goals first half and been three or four nil up, you can take it a little bit better.

“We let them get back in the game and for the last 25 minutes they pushed us right back, and if I am being honest maybe Boreham Wood deserved a draw.

“But that is football and the week before we deserved three points at Chester and didn’t get it.”