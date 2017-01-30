Leading scorer John Rooney wants to stay at Wrexham AFC

LEADING scorer John Rooney wants to stay at Wrexham and is due to hold talks over his future with boss Dean Keates.

The midfielder, who came off the substitutes’ bench to score an injury-time winner against Boreham Wood on Saturday, revealed he was left out of the side because he is just one start away from triggering a clause in his contract to keep him at The Racecourse next season.

“I am about to activate a clause in my contract and the manager decided to leave me out,” said Rooney, who has started 29 league matches since joining Wrexham from rivals Chester last summer.

“Obviously he doesn’t want me to reach my clause in my contract. If I played I would have reached the clause.

“Of course I want to be playing every game, I think the gaffer knows that.

“It is just something in the contract when I signed. Obviously I have reached that point so it is just down to me and the gaffer sorting something out this week.

“If we can get it sorted I will be back in contention for the Guiseley game but at the end of the day he is the manager and he picks the team, and he picks the team he thinks is right to win the game.

“Obviously I want to be here next season, I am happy here and in pretty good form. I have scored quite a lot of goals already and I want to keep that run going and climbing the table, and be part of what is going on here, so hopefully we can sort something out.”

Rooney, who started every other game this season except the 2-1 win against Bromley in October when he was a sub, has scored in four of the last five matches to take his tally to nine goals.

“I think I have been playing well lately,” said Rooney.” I have scored how many goals in the last few games and I have got one game to reach a clause in my contract.

“The gaffer told me he wants to sit down and speak with me this week so we will take it from there.”

Rooney insists he will continue giving his all, whether or not he starts the remaing 15 matches.

“I came on and took the penalty to get three points,” said Rooney. “I will come on and work hard for the team, and the gaffer.

“I hate losing in training, whether I am am sub in a game or starting.”

With Rooney on the bench, midfielder Anthony Barry converted a first half penalty to put Wrexham ahead.

But Wrexham, who squandered chances to build on their lead, were poor in the second half and Boreham Wood equalised with a spot-kick of their own before regular penalty taker Rooney sealed a last gasp 2-1 win.

“I have taken a few penalties this year and if I am on the pitch, I will be the penalty taker,” added Rooney. “I will step up for it in any game no matter the pressure. It was for a win with the last kick of the game but I was confident in my own ability to hit the back of the net.”

When asked about dropping Rooney for on-loan Ollie Shenton, Keates said: “Not an injury, I had decisions to make. I have brought Ollie in and wanted to have a look at him, he offers some balance to the midfield and I thought he did well.

“Full credit to John, he came on and did exactly what I expect him to do. He made something positive out of the game and he has shown he is a great penalty taker.”

And Keates hopes to make a new signing this week.

“We had a bid for somebody turned down so all being well we can get something across the line,” he added.