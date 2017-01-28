Wrexham extended the unbeaten run to four games with a 2-1 win against Boreham Wood at The Racecourse.

There was a slow start to the game but Wrexham took the lead in the 27th minute.

Izale McLeod was brought down in the area by Matthew Paine and with regular penalty taker John Rooney on the substitutes bench, Anthony Barry stepped up and he put away the spot kick.

More chances arrived, Izale McLeod was denied by keeper Grant Smith after latching onto Olllie Shenton's through ball and Jordan White's header was brilliantly saved by Smith.

Tom Hitchcock should have done better for the Wood at the end of the first half but the striker steered his free header wide of the target.

Although Shenton brought a superb save out of Smith at the start of the second half, Boreham Wood went on to enjoy their best spell of the game.

The pressure eventually told as the Wood equalised on 76 minutes, Morgan Ferrier converting a cheeky penalty after Mark Carrington fouled Anthony Jeffrey in the area.

Sub Ntumba Massanka went close to a late winner but Wrexham did score in added time, sub Rooney converting another spot kick after Joe Devera handled in the area.

Wrexham (4-4-2): Dunn; Carrington, Riley, Tilt, Jennings; Barry (Rooney 78), Penn (Evans 47), Rutherford, Shenton; White, McLeod (Massanka 65). Subs not used: Jalal, Harry.