Paul Rutherford hails supporters for part in Wrexham AFC revival

PAUL RUTHERFORD believes supporters are playing their part in Wrexham's revival under Dean Keates.

Wrexham go into tomorrow’s home match against Boreham Wood 13th in the National League table after Saturday’s 1-1 draw against arch rivals Chester extended the unbeaten run to three games.

Nearly 1,200 travelling fans attended the cross border derby and Rutherford, overwhelmed by the support, is looking forward to similar backing with Wrexham back at The Racecourse for the next two games.

“I thought the fans were unbelievable from the moment they got in the ground to the moment they left,” said Rutherford. “They really spurred us on and everything they did was first class, and in the right spirit of things.

“The fans do play their part. That atmosphere once it gets going is unbelievable.

“On Saturday the fans were willing us on and I didn’t get that from the Chester fans. Our fans really drove us on and it was just unfortunate that we didn’t get that win for them.”

Wrexham, who have won their last three home matches, also host lowly Guiseley next Saturday and Rutherford wants to make the most of home advantage.

“I don’t remember us losing too many home games,” said Rutherford. “This place is a fortress.

“When I came here as an opposition player, if you are under the cosh the first 15 minutes you think you are in for a long day.

“That’s what we need to replicate now, we need to make sure that teams do feel like they are in for a long day when they come here and we do make it difficult for the opposition by being on the front foot. We are more than capable of doing that.”

Rutherford added: “We are unbeaten in three and we have got two home games coming up, two games that we would like to take maximum points from.

“We are showing shoots of recovery now, I feel we have really got something to build on.

“We are looking dangerous, we are looking solid, it is coming together nicely and hopefully we can keep that going.”

Wrexham were on course for a third win in a row at Chester after John Rooney gave the Reds a 53rd minute lead against his former club but a hotly disputed penalty levelled the scores.

Dean Keates’ side had chances to claim bragging rights and although Rutherford was pleased with his second half performance when he caused Chester lots of problems, he was equally critical.

“I was happy that I was right in the thick of things but I felt at times I should have chose a different option in the final third or been a bit more clinical with crosses and shots,” said Rutherford.

“I am disappointed I did not score but I am pleased to be getting in those areas on a consistent basis.

“I am really enjoying my football at the moment and long may that continue.”

Rutherford had an excellent opportunity to seal victory after being put clear by Rooney but he fired wide.

“I was devastated,” added Rutherford. “I have played it over in my head so many times.

“I don’t know whether I should have took a touch across Ryan Astles and then tried to get my shot off but I remember just getting my head up, having a strike and it has literally gone half-a-yard wide.

“I was gutted, it would have been nice to get one over on Chester.”