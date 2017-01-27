Dean Keates wants a complete performance from Wrexham AFC

DEAN KEATES wants a 90 minutes performance from Wrexham against Boreham Wood tomorrow.

Wrexham go into the clash unbeaten in three games, Saturday’s cross-border draw at Chester coming on the back of successive home wins against North Ferriby United and Woking.

Pleased with the way his side has played in spells across the matches, Keates is looking for the Reds to be on the front-foot for the whole game.

“There have been a lot of changes and we have done okay,” said Keates. “But there is still massive room for improvement.

“We will be looking at can we set the bar that little bit higher?

“First half against North Ferriby we did really well, second half we tailed off.

“Against Chester, after from the first five-ten minute when we were in the game, we gave away too many free-kicks in the first half and gave them a chance to get balls in the box and push us back.

“Second half we were on the front foot, now the challenge for the lads is can we do that for the full 90 minutes.

“We need to push on and do it for both halves now. All being well we get a good attendance and we give everybody something to smile about.”

The derby against arch rivals Chester was a feisty encounter but Keates insists Wrexham will be equally fired up to continue their revival with a positive result against Boreham Wood.

“We plan the same way going into every single game,” said Keates. “What was at stake for us was three points.

“We know the passion and what it means to the fans and the football club being a derby, and we fed into the lads what it means for the town, but we prepared for it as we would any other game. Boreham Wood is no different.”

Wrexham are also in action at The Racecourse next Saturday against Guiseley and Keates added: “We have got two home games and we can only do what is in front of us and that is the game against Boreham Wood so all being well we can get maximum points.”

The ‘Dismal Jimmy’ Wrexham fanzine will be back in circulation tomorrow.

Fans are just asked to make a donation when buying the fanzine which will be available at the ground.

n Former Welsh international Malcolm Allen heaps praise on Keates in tomorrow’s Weekend Leader.