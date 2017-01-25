Wrexham AFC manager Dean Keates keen to keep Curtis Tilt

DEAN KEATES revealed clubs have shown an interest in Curtis Tilt but he insists the centre-back is part of his plans for the future.

The 25-year-old, who joined Wrexham from Telford United last summer, has impressed in the heart of the Reds’ defence this season and his form has not gone un-noticed.

Tilt is out of contract at the end of the season but Keates is in no hurry to sell.

“There has been interest in him but it is not right for us at the football club,” said Keates. “Curtis is part of my plans going forward.

“Unless someone comes back and meets the valuation of what we value him at, he will still be here for the rest of the season.

“Curtis is wanted at the football club. He is still here at the weekend and we will be planning around him.

“The players that have gone are the ones I didn’t see as part of my plans.

“Curtis is here and is part of my plans. Unless the interest is concrete then he will still be here.”

Tilt, who played for Halesowen and Hednesford before moving to Telford in 2015, has made 27 league appearances for Wrexham this term and is enjoying life at The Racecourse.

“If you have got clubs higher up watching you it has got to be positive,” said Tilt. “It shows I am doing well on the pitch. If I stay here, I am happy to stay here.

“This is the biggest club I have played for and it is the first year I have played professional football so I am just enjoying it.”

Wrexham drew 1-1 against arch rivals Chester on Saturday and are unbeaten in three games going into Saturday’s home match against Boreham Wood.

Keates has reshaped the squad this month, making five new signings and allowing a host of players to move on.

Tilt, who feels Wrexham are heading in the right direction, added: “Every game is important, the derby is more exciting for us as the fans get up for it more.

“Everyone seems to put in the extra five per cent into their game and it is a bit more special.

“We have started to play better and even though we should probably have won at Chester we will take the point away from home going into two home games.

“I think we are hard to play against at home. The pitch is big so that means we can do what we do best and get the ball down and playing.”

Tilt is pleased with how is partnership with Martin Riley is developing.

“We are starting to get more games as a partnership, finding out our strengths and weaknesses between us and trying to be as solid as we can for the lads,” said Tilt.

“Martin is from round by me so we travel in together. We talk about football and he has got a lot of experience that I can take on board.”

Every member of the Wrexham squad is out of contract in the summer and Keates has not yet started the process of offering new deals.

“None of the players have had offers,” said Keates. “That is something that will be looked at over the next few months. We are looking at the squad and seeing how they are performing, and go forward off that.”

Keates, who has already brought in James Jennings, Izale McLeod, Russell Penn, Ntumba Massanka and Ollie Shenton this month, has not ruled out another new addition before Saturday.

“I am hopeful,” added Keates. “We have made a few phone calls so it is whether we can start the ball rolling with something.”