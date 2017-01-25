Chester FC charged by the FA over mass brawl against rivals Wrexham

CHESTER could face a fine from the Football Association after they were charged with failing to control their players following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with rivals Wrexham.

A mass brawl erupted at full-time of what was a fiercely competitive encounter at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium, which was sparked off by an altercation between Wrexham left-back James Jennings and Blues’ striker Kane Richards.

An FA spokesman confirmed Chester have been charged with a breach of rule E20 (A) for 'failing to ensure their players/officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion' at full-time in the fesity cross-border clash, the 154th meeting between the two sides.

Chester have until 6pm on Friday to respond to the charge. The FA confirmed it is now in the hands of the FAW to decide whether Wrexham will face a similar charge.

Similar examples of clubs failing to control their players this season have resulted in fines ranging from £2,000 up to £15,000.