Wrexham AFC boss Dean Keates has one eye on next season

DEAN KEATES wants to make up to two new signings before the transfer window closes.

The Reds’ boss has already brought in five players – James Jennings, Izale McLeod, Russell Penn, Ntumba Massanka and Ollie Shenton – this month and more could follow.

Concentrating on players who are under contract at other clubs, Keates is willing to pay for his targets and offer deals that will run beyond the end of the season to entice them to Wrexham.

“There is money there available to get the players in,” said Keates, who admits he is also looking at players to build a team for next season.

“It is just a case of whether I can highlight the right players that I want in and contract-wise we will be looking at going towards next season as well.

“Can I get the ones that I want in the building ready for next season? I am hopeful so we will see.

“The ones that I am looking at trying to get in, if I have to pay for them it will be a case of looking beyond this season.

“They have got contracts at where they are at beyond this season so that is why I might have to look at paying for them.”

Keates, who has allowed a host of players that aren’t part of his plans to leave the club, admits he would like to add to his defensive options after centre-back Hamza Bencherif joined York City on loan last week.

He was joined on the list of departures yesterday by striker Michael Bakare and Keates added: “Obviously I have let Hamza go so we do need a bit more strength along the back four so somebody who can cover there.

“Players have gone out and we have had to settle up contracts.

“It leaves us little bits and pieces left together, I have put it in a pot and I am hopeful of adding one or two new signings before the window closes.”

There could also be another player leaving The Racecourse, with Keates adding: “Possibly one more but we will see what happens over what is left of the window.”

Wrexham are up to 13th in the National League table, 11 points above the relegation zone, after Satruday’s cross border derby against Chester ended in a 1-1 draw.

John Rooney gave Wrexham a 53rd minute lead before arch rivals Chester equalised from the penalty spot, and the Reds had chances to win the game but had to settle for a share of the spoils.

Keates was delighted with his side’s defending in the first half and felt Wrexham did enough to win the game after the break.

“It was a high tempo game,” said Keates. “Second half I thought we were outstanding.

“We were pleased with how it went second half and the positive for us was the amount of set-pieces, which was all they played for.

“A few weeks ago we might have gone under but the lads showed great character and stood up to it.

“The only other shot they had was from 20 yards out from Theo Vassell and Chris Dunn made a good save.

“Second half performance, if you take the chances it becomes an easy score for us. From our point of view it was two points dropped but we look forward now to the game coming up at the weekend.”

Chester’s equaliser came after Penn was adjudged to have fouled James Alabi in the area, with the striker converting the hotly disputed penalty which Keates feels shouldn’t have been given.

“The kid has not even hit the floor and Curtis Tilt has already cleared the ball so he had lost control of it,” said Keates.

“He has took a gamble on it and played for the penalty, and the referee has bought it and he has given them the penalty.”

Wrexham host Boreham Wood on Saturday and Keates added: “It is three unbeaten and we have got a home game coming up so we will be looking to get the three points.”