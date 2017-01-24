Do you know why this tree in Ruabon is covered in shoes?

The tree, in New High Street, is home to a variety of different types of footwear, but nobody in the village seems to know why, or who put them there.

When asked by the Leader, the majority of residents said they had not even noticed the bizarre feature.

Even New High Street resident Mike Williams – who lives opposite and referred to the spectacle simply as ‘the shoe tree’ – didn’t know the story behind it.

He said: “People are obviously chucking them up there but I’ve never seen anyone, so I’ve no idea.”

He added he believed the shoes began to appear about two years ago.

Video and pictures by Craig Colville / NWN Media