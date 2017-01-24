Chester FC: Tom Shaw hails Blues' fighting spirit after cross-border derby draw

TOM SHAW felt Chester’s fighting spirit was in evidence as they came from behind to secure a point against rivals Wrexham.

The Blues trailed in the 154th cross-border derby following a 53rd minute John Rooney finish, but they drew level just five minutes later when James Alabi converted a penalty having been brought down by Reds’ midfielder Russell Penn.

“It was an all-action derby, it got quite heated at times but I thought we knuckled down after the red card and we can be pleased with a point,” the 30-year-old midfielder said. “We were the better team in that first-half, we created good chances and really that was our big opportunity to win the game when we were on top. Maybe we didn’t create enough chances in the first 45 minutes given the manner of our performance and the way we dominated possession of the ball.

“Perhaps we were disappointed we weren’t in front at the break but I think we can be pretty pleased to emerge with a point after going a goal down. It’s never easy to come from behind.”

For the second league match in succession, the Blues came from a goal down to claim a positive result, following their 2-1 win at Braintree earlier in the month, when Alabi bagged a double.

Shaw believes the Blues’ strength of character has been on display in recent weeks and recalls the dramatic 2-2 draw at Tranmere as the starting point for the squad’s refusal to lose.

When asked whether there was a real togetherness in the camp, Shaw replied: “Without doubt, we talked about the Tranmere game before this one, and again we’ve shown we have spirit and character to bounce back in matches and get a positive result having gone behind.

“When the chips are down, this group dig in and come up with the goods. We can magic something up when we’re struggling in games and that’s a really good sign that we can come from behind to get results so fair play to our lads for getting a point.”

Emotions got the better of both sets of players at full-time in Saturday’s feisty derby draw, a confrontation between James Jennings and Kane Richards sparking a mass brawl, with management staff from both sides rushing across the pitch to separate the fracas.

Shaw chose to play down the incident and felt the players may reflect on the incident with a sense of embarrassment.

“It was a fantastic atmosphere,” he continued. “It’s a big game for everyone involved and you could feel that. It was very tense at times but the fans got behind us when we created chances so it was a really great game to play in.

“I suppose it was a bit of frustration from both teams. In fairness, both sides were still pushing for a winner right until the end and when it ends in a draw, I guess it’s spilt over a bit and emotions were running high.

“It was a bit of handbags and perhaps we should all be a bit more mature than that, but there’s a lot of emotion and a lot riding on the game so I think it was just a bit of a release of that emotion at the end.

“It can boil over but I think we’ll look back as players and think it was all just a bit silly.”

The Blues now switch their attentions to a trip to Dover, who lie just six points above Chester in the final play-off spot.

Shaw believes the Blues remain in the hunt for a top five finish following a run of just two defeats in their past 11 league matches, and regards the away clash as their ‘biggest game of the season’.

“Dover is a huge game, given the league table and where we are and where they are, it’s probably the biggest game of the season for us so far,” he added. “They're not on a terrific run at the moment so it’s a great chance to go there and try and get a positive result. If we could get a win then we put ourselves right in the hunt.

“We’ve got some tough games coming up but it puts things in our hands a bit more playing teams around us. If we could get a run going then we know we’ll be up in the mix so we’re quite pleased to be in there with a chance at this stage.”

- Chester’s home clash with Tranmere Rovers has been brought forward to Friday, March 3 (7.45pm), but will still be televised live on BT Sport.