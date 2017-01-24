Wrexham AFC new-boy Ollie Shenton reflects on missed opportunity

OLLIE SHENTON admits it would have been a dream debut if he had scored the goal which claimed Wrexham a cross border derby victory against arch rivals Chester.

The 19-year-old midfielder, brought in on loan from Premier League Stoke City until the end of the season, made his Reds bow as a late substitute at The Deva on Saturday.

With Wrexham pushing for a late winner, Shenton’s effort was deflected narrowly wide and the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

It was a pulsating derby and Shenton was delighted to experience it.

“It would have been a dream debut if I scored,” said Shenton. “On another day it could have gone in but I really enjoyed it.

“The fans were great, the atmosphere was brilliant and the game was very intense. The derby was great – welcome to men’s football!

“It could have gone either way but I thought second half we created the chances and on another day we could have put them away.”

Shenton trained with Wrexham last week and he hopes to help the 13th placed Reds climb the National League table.

“Training was good and I enjoyed it,” said Shenton. “To get on in the derby was really good.

“The manager knows what I can do and knows my qualities, I have just got to show that every Saturday for Wrexham and help them to push on.

“I am here until the end of the season and just want to play as many games as I can, I am going to enjoy it and help Wrexham to get up that table.”

Shenton made his professional debut in August 2014 as a sub in a 3–0 League Cup win over Portsmouth.

A Premier League debut arrived in February 2015 when Shenton came off the bench as Stoke suffered a

4-1 defeat against Manchester City.

Shenton signed a new four-and-a-half year contract this month and he believes joining Wrexham will further his development.

“It is going well at Stoke but I just feel I need to play every week,” said Shenton.

“I need to play first team football, play senior football with men, to really help me to kick on to that next step.

“I will get games at Wrexham and get that opportunity so I am very happy. It is hard and it has been a little bit frustrating for me at Stoke, I just need to keep going and focus on my own game.”

Dean Keates is pleased to land Shenton and has already seen why the player is so highly rated by Stoke manager Mark Hughes.

“He has signed a new contract at Stoke and Mark Hughes came out and said he is looking at the next progression in his development,” said Keates.

“We made an enquiry and spoke with a few people at Stoke like Frank Sinclair and Kevin Russell, they were singing his praises so we asked if we could have him.

“Ollie came in for training and you can see the lad is quality. You could see why the lad is playing at the top, he is left-footed and he offers us a bit of balance.

“He glides past players and he can pick a pass so he is another step in the right direction.”