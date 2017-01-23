Wrexham AFC should have won derby says manager Dean Keates

DEAN KEATES believes Wrexham deserved to win the cross border derby after producing an improved second half performance.

Chester were the better team in the opening period but Wrexham came out fired up after the break and midfielder John Rooney gave the Reds a 53rd minute lead.

A hotly disputed penalty, converted by James Alabi on the hour mark, put Chester back on level terms but Wrexham squandered a number of chances to win the game in the second period and it finished in a 1-1 draw.

“It was passionate!” said Keates about the fiery encounter. “From our point of view I think it is two points dropped.

“We had a lot of chances second half, with a little bit better quality and bit better finishing I think it could have been three or four-one.

“Second half we were on the front foot and were the better team and I think we deserved it.”

Keates was delighted with the response from his side in the second half but disappointed not to take any of their chances, with Chester finishing the game with 10 men after captain Luke Geroge was sent off after 79 minutes.

“It was a great goal,” said Keates.

“We got down the side of them quite a few times, Mark Carrington had a good header and the goalkeeper has pulled a good save off.

“Jordan White should be scoring at the back post and Paul Rutherford goes through and just puts one wide from 20 yards out, and Ollie Shenton has gone through and their kid has got a toe on it to push it around the post.

“Happy with the performance, I think a few months ago under the pressure we got put under first half we would probably have conceded.

“On another day with a bit of luck we could’ve won three or four-one.”

Chester’s equaliser came after midfielder Russell Penn was adjudged to have fouled Alabi in the area, a decision Keates feels referee Craig Hicks got wrong.

“All the lads are saying it is soft, he has run into Russell,” said Keates.

“My first thought was not a penalty but there was a few things, especially first half, that went against us and I wasn’t surprised that it was given. I will look back at it.

“We were on the attack, got a shot off on the edge of their box and two passes and it has ended up a penalty.

“I am more disappointed about how it has ended up in our 18-yard box.”

Keates wasn’t happy with the first half performance and felt Wrexham were causing themselves unnecessary problems by conceding too many soft free-kicks.

“First five minutes I thought we did okay and then we gave away too many free-kicks, giving them a chance to get the two big lads up from centre-half and get balls in our box,” said Keates.

“Elliott Durrell has got decent quality and there were too many free-kicks from about the fifth minute to the 25th minute and they got on top and pushed us back.

“We weathered the storm, gone in at half-time and asked them to raise it 10, 15, 20 per cent and we did that second half, it is two points dropped.”