'Arsonists could have killed my family': Wrexham mum's fears after cars were torched outside home

A mother said she and her family could have been killed after arsonists torched cars outside their home.

Firefighters were called to Maes Hyfryd and Briarswood in Rhosrobin after three vehicles were set ablaze outside homes shortly before 5am on Thursday.

A woman, who asked not to be named, told how she heard a crackling noise at her home in Maes Hyfryd and initially thought it was her partner, but when she went to check she saw both the family’s Vauxhall Astra cars on fire.

“I screamed at my partner to get the kids out of the house, the car was on fire,” she said.

She said her two young children were “terrified” by the fire, which also destroyed the front door and damaged the exterior of the house.

“They could see the flames. They were screaming,” she said. “It’s not something they will forget.”

While the cars were insured, there would still be some cost due to the claim, the woman said.

But she added: “I’m not bothered about the money. It’s my kids’ feelings and the fact that we could have been killed.”

The family will also have to go through the upheaval of moving from their home, which is owned by the Wales and West Housing Association, into temporary accommodation until further notice while the house is repaired.

A crew from Wrexham Fire Station were called to Maes Hyfryd, where they found two cars on fire on the drive of a property.

The fire caused 100 per cent damage to the cars, front door of the home and the porch canopy. Windows and fascias were also damaged.

Firefighters used a hosereel water jet to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters also attended a blaze yards away in Briarswood, where a white Volkswagen Golf – which the owner bought new a year ago – was torched.

A resident, who asked not to be named, said her son saw the flames as he got up at about 4.40am to get ready for work.

“It’s lucky he was going to work,” she said

“It would have been a lot worse, because it was so close to the house as well.”

The Briarswood resident said whoever had committed the arsons potentially endangered lives and added that she could not understand why anyone would do such a thing.

She added: “It’s not just the fact that it’s happened. It’s a brand new car, it’s the inconvenience of everything else – it’s going to work, it’s everything.

“They’re just mindless idiots.”

The car’s engine canopy was damaged in the blaze, as were the porch and guttering of a nearby property. Some nearby wheelie bins were also damaged.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hosereel water jet to extinguish the blaze. A thermal imaging camera was also used during the callout.

A North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the fires were started deliberately.

The Briarswood resident praised the police and fire brigade for their response to the incident, and voiced concerns over proposals to cut a fire engine from Wrexham Fire Station.

“When you think that at the same time two things have happened close to each other and they will be needed at both places, you know, if they didn’t have enough fire engines, that is a worry,” she said.

Paul Scott, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service community safety manager for Wrexham and Flintshire, said: “This type of irresponsible behaviour is completely unacceptable, and it was very fortunate that no one was hurt, especially considering the proximity of the fires to the properties.

“Deliberate fires are a serious form of anti-social behaviour with potentially lethal consequences and we are working closely with the Police and WCBC to tackle the problem.”

DCI Neil Harrison said: “These were very serious incidents and fortunately no one was hurt. I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in or around the area to come forward. I am also appealing to anyone who may have information about who is responsible for these attacks to come forward.

“Meanwhile, there will be high visibility police activity in the area as we carry out crime scene investigations and house to house enquiries. We shall also be deploying reassurance patrols.”

Anyone with information can call North Wales Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111, quoting reference V008427.