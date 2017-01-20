DERBY BUILD-UP: Mark Carrington reckons it's about time Wrexham AFC won at Chester FC

MARK CARRINGTON admits it is about time Wrexham won at The Deva Stadium.

This is the fourth season that the teams have met since Chester were reformed and although Wrexham have triumphed at The Racecourse, the Reds haven’t registered a derby victory across the border in that time.

“We are probably due a win at Chester so hopefully we can go there tomorrow and get one,” said Carrington.

“Last year the home game when we beat them 3-0 was unbelievable, the atmosphere and the feeling of it, so hopefully we can replicate that at their place.

“I don’t know how many derbies I have played in now but it’s a few.

“They are always a great occasion, obviously good for the fans and good for us players.

“It is always a feisty affair and as always we want to win.”

Wrexham lost 3-2 at Chester last term after John Rooney, who made the switch to the Reds in the summer, gave the hosts the lead.

Blaine Hudson, now at Chester, put Wrexham ahead the season before at The Deva Stadium but two second half goals led to a Blues win.

“I was suspended for that game and in the stands,” said Carrington.

“Blaine scored early doors but we ended up getting beat which wasn’t great but hopefully tomorrow will be our one.”

Wrexham go into the game after registering two successive wins for the first time this season and Carrington is eager to make it a hat-trick of victories by beating their arch rivals.

“It doesn’t need hyping up, everyone knows what it means,” added Carrington, who will lead the Reds out again if captain Rob Evans remains sidelined through injury.

“You can see the passion of the fans when you come out to warm up.

“It is one of the best games to play in, you don’t want to be playing in front of no fans, they are the proper games so I am looking forward to it.

“We are in good form, the new signings have fitted into the team well and things are looking good.”