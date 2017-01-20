DERBY BUILD-UP: Elliott Durrell confident Chester FC will thrive under pressure

ELLIOTT DURRELL accepts the onus will be on Chester to force the issue in tomorrow’s cross-border derby.

The stocky winger has played for both rival clubs, and is currently enjoying a terrific season with the Blues having netted seven times already in 32 league and cup appearances.

September’s derby resulted in a 0-0 bore draw at The Racecours and Durrell hopes tomorrow’s crunch clash at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium (3pm) will be a more entertaining spectacle for the Blues’ fans.

“Every game is a big game, you don’t know when your last game will be in your career,” he said.

“You have to go and enjoy every single one. These games are big occasions for the fans and we don’t take them lightly, at the end of the day we’re fully focused on the job in hand.

“I’ve played on both sides and there’s the same points up for grabs as there are every week and we want to come out with the right result.

“The onus is on us to go out and win the game, we’re higher than them in the league and we firmly believe that we can push for those play-offs.

“There’s been a big turnaround in players since I was there. I only really know Robbie Evans and Carra (Mark Carrington), I think Blaine’s in the same boat as me. They’ve got a brand new squad, I think this weekend is all about us as we can only effect what we can do.

“We’ve trained well all week and we’ll continue to work hard ahead of Saturday.”

The 27-year-old insists Chester won’t be suffering a ‘hangover’ from their FA Trophy exit last weekend, when an impressive Forest Green Rovers side brushed the Blues aside 2-0.

“Aside from it being a derby, we have to get back to winning ways, you’ve seen this season we don’t like to have a hangover, we like to put it right as soon as possible and there’s no better way to do that than in a derby game,” he added.

“We’re more than capable of mixing it with the best teams in the league. We had Dover here and the fans were getting quite frustrated (Chester eventually won 5-0), but if we stick to our game plan then we feel we’ve got enough to come out on top.”

And will the former Reds man celebrate if he gets on the scoresheet tomorrow?

“I’ll definitely celebrate. I’m a Chester player now and it’s derby with lots of emotion so of course I will celebrate,” he added.

“I’ll celebrate it as if it was my first goal.”