Wrexham AFC return to Colliers Park 'for foreseeable future'

Wrexham AFC’s first team has made a temporary return to Colliers Park.

The Reds have been training at their former base in Gresford over the last two weeks to prevent any lasting damage to the playing surface at Stansty Park, where Lex XI play.

Club director and Wrexham Supporters’ Trust vice-chairman, John Mills, said: “The Lex facility on Summerhill Road is now our training base for the first team.

“Recent poor weather means that we have made some alternative arrangements for training during the worst of the winter months to ensure we provide adequate facilities for both the youth team and first team, and not to cause any lasting damage to the playing surface at Lex.

“The alternative training facilities have included Colliers Park and will include other suitable high quality local venues also.

“Wrexham AFC have never fully left Colliers as our Centre for Excellence is still based at the facility, and will remain there for the foreseeable future.”

Club bosses announced in October last year the first team would no longer be based at Colliers Park after being unable to come to an agreement with the owners, Glyndwr University.

It is believed the annual running costs were too high for the club to take on as well as the lease for the Racecourse. Colliers Park was officially opened in June 1997 at a building cost of £750,000.

The England national team, Barcelona, Rangers and the Wales national team have all used it for training purposes.

A running hill, as well as all-weather pitches and a small stand, have been constructed since the facilities opened in 1997.