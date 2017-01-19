Chester FC: Motherwell defender Ben Heneghan recalls famous derby winner

THE cross-border derby will always hold a special place in the heart of former Chester defender Ben Heneghan.

Heneghan picked an unforgettable moment to score his first-ever professional goal as he popped up at the far-post in the last minute of the Blues’ clash with bitter rivals Wrexham on September 22, 2014, slotting a right-footed volley past Dan Bachmann to spark wild scenes of celebration inside the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium.

To make the moment even sweeter, Heneghan’s golden moment was captured by the TV cameras, with BT Sport screening the derby live, although pundit – and Wrexham fan – Robbie Savage wasn’t as impressed with the accomplished finish as some.

“It’s something I will always remember,” said Heneghan, who moved to Scottish Premiership side Motherwell in the summer.

“That goal was the making of me at Chester. And what a goal it was, a backpost cushioned volley, not bad for a centre-half! It wasn’t a fluke as I recall some of the commentators saying that night on BT!

“I was incredibly grateful of the opportunity I got given at Chester, I was going nowhere before they took a chance on me. I didn’t have much going for me at the time so I owe them a lot.

“It was the first derby of my career, I didn’t realise the significance of the goal at the time. People were saying after ‘you don’t realise what you’ve just done’, and I still have people telling me what a great moment it was now.

“They are big games to the fans, to both clubs. The atmosphere is intense, it’s loud and passionate. It’s the biggest derby in the division, I’m surprised it’s not on TV really.”

Heneghan’s Motherwell team-mate Louis Moult was in the opposition ranks that night, leading the line for Wrexham during a productive 2014-15 season, which earned him a move to Fir Park.

Moult, 24, has gone from strength-to-strength north of the border, notching 11 goals in just 18 appearances this season, including a four-goal haul in a 4-2 win over Hamilton and two goals at home to Celtic last month.

Heneghan, who admits there’s still a healthy rivalry between him and Moult, said: “When I got here we had a good chat and put our differences to one side from the old days! But I still like to remind him that I scored the winner, he doesn’t like that too much!

“Louis is a cracking player, he really is a top striker and he’s as good a finisher there is in this league.

“I’ve no doubt he’s a good enough finisher to move onto a high level and I’m not surprised he’s being linked to the Premier League as he scores goals. But as long as he keeps banging them in for us, then I’ll be happy. He’s vital to our team.”

The move to Mark McGhee’s ninth-placed side has been fruitful so far for the 23-year-old who has started every game since making the switch from McCarthy’s Blues.

“It’s been a good move for me, I’ve played every game so far,” he added.

“That’s been a real positive for me, I’m certainly enjoying it. It’s definitely a step up in class, the pace of the game is faster and as a defender it keeps you on your toes at all times.

“If you switch off, the opposition will punish you. It’s happened to us against Celtic and Rangers but that is what happens at this level. That’s what I wanted and I wanted to take that next step.

“It’s brilliant playing in front of 45,000 people at Ibrox and Celtic Park, it’s certainly different to playing in front of hundreds of people at some non-league grounds. You want to challenge yourself to play in front of those sort of crowds and test yourself, it’s a fantastic experience.”

The Steelmen were on the brink of a famous victory against Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic in December, leading 3-2 thanks to a brace from Moult.

However, disaster struck when Tom Rogic nicked a late winner deep into stoppage time for the Hoops, and Heneghan admitted it was ‘heartbreaking’ to come so close to beating the reigning champions.

“Celtic was heartbreaking, I don’t think I’ve felt as low as that in my career. It showed how far we’d come that we tested them like that but also, we switched off at the death. They never stop and they are right on top of you when they lose the ball.

“Hopefully we can get a positive result at Rangers this weekend. It’ll be difficult but it’s a cup match any I think that helps us.”

As Heneghan walks off the pitch at Ibrox on Saturday he admits he’ll be searching for his phone to check the result from Bumpers Lane, adding: “I’ll go for a 2-0 Chester win.

“They’re solid at the back and hopefully might have a bit too much quality for Wrexham!”