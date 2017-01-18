Chester FC: Theo Vassell re-joins on-loan from Walsall for rest of the season

THEO VASSELL has re-joined Chester on-loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old full-back’s initial loan spell with the Blues came to an end on January 1 but Walsall have now allowed the promising defender to return to Chester for the rest of the National League season.

Vassell, who has made 17 appearances so far this campaign, is now available for Saturday’s cross-border derby clash against Wrexham.

The news is another boost for boss Jon McCarthy, after the club moved to retain the services of fellow loanee Ryan Lloyd earlier in the transfer window.

Chester CEO Mark Maguire said: “We are delighted to have secured Theo until the end of the season.

“We have a burgeoning relationship with Walsall and are grateful to them for allowing this to happen.

“Theo’s return strengthens Jon McCarthy’s resources at a crucial time and most importantly brings back a player who fits perfectly into the team spirit that has been developed.”