Wrexham AFC boss Dean Keates casts eye over young Premier League midfielder

DEAN KEATES could sign a young midfielder on loan from a Premier League club ahead of Saturday’s cross border derby.

The un-named player, who trained with Wrexham yersterday, has made his senior debut for his club and is currently playing for the under 23 side.

“We are having a look at him for a couple of days and if we like the look and he likes the look of the place, we might be able to do a loan for the rest of the season,” said Keates. “He is a young lad and come in from a Premier League team. He has played in the Premier League and is in the under 23’s at the moment so this would be a chance for him to come and get some experience and play men’s football. I have seen him in the under 23 games so we will see how it goes.”

Keates, who has already made four new signings this month, admits he would like to bring in two more players, although one could involve a fee.

“There is possibly two more, whether it happens this week I am not sure,” said Keates. “But I definitely want to add two more.

“There is somebody I have spoke too that wants to come in and I want him to come in, it is just a case of trying to sort things out.

“We might have to do something between both clubs and pay for the lad so we will see.”

Keates is delighted with his new additions who have helped Wrexham win two successive games for the first time this season.

“The first few games that they have played they have done well,” said Keates. “They have added something straight away to the group.”

Centre-back Hamza Bencherif has joined York City, managed by former Reds’ boss Gary Mills, on loan until the end of the season and another player is also set to exit The Racecourse.

Scholar Olly Marx has joined Sutton Coldfield Town on loan but Keates insists the youngster is a big part of his plans.

“Olly is the next one I would look at integrating into the first team squad, I rate him highly,” said Keates. “The opportunity came up and I had no qualms about sending him out.

“It is a case of him playing against men and getting experience. “