Russell Penn excited by Wrexham AFC boss Dean Keates' ambition

RUSSELL PENN revealed manager Dean Keates’ desire to bring success to Wrexham persuaded him to sign for the club.

The 31-year-old midfielder left League Two Carlisle United by mutual consent last week and joined the Reds until the end of the season.

Vastly experienced having made more than 500 appearances in his career for the likes of Kidderminster Harriers, Burton Albion, Cheltenham Town and York City, Penn was impressed with Reds manager Keates’ vision for the future.

“It was a funny week,” said Penn, who only made two appearances for Carlisle this season and has been on loan at National League side Gateshead.

“I travelled with the Carlisle squad last week but my future is not there so we came to an agreement.

“Dean rang me and told me what he wants to do here and I jumped at the chance.

“I know it is a big club and where it can be, and I know the manager’s thought process from now until the end of the season, and the future, is big, which it should be.

“We have got to think big club at this club because it shouldn’t be in this league but only us and the players he brings in can make that happen.

“It is going to take time but we will get there.”

Penn, who impressed on his debut in Saturday’s 1-0 win against North Ferriby United, would be open to extending his stay at The Racecourse beyond the end of the campaign.

“All I can do now is play well for the last 17 games,” said Penn.

“I started with a win on Saturday, we just want to get as many points as we can and get the fans on our side for next season because we know where we want to be and so does the gaffer.

“That is one of the reasons why I have come here.

“We will see what happens, at the moment I am here till the end of the season like most of the lads are and like the gaffer said, we are all on trial.”

Penn only made two appearances for Carlisle after joining Keith Curle’s side in the summer from York and he was pleased with how his first game in Wrexham’s colours went.

“I have played over 500 games at this level and the level above, I just do things simple,” said Penn.

“I have got a bit of experience and a bit of nous so if I can bring that to help the lads that we have already got here and help us improve with the likes of James Jennings and Izale McLeod coming in, it is looking a bit more competitive.”

Wrexham beat North Ferriby 1-0 thanks to McLeod’s superb first half strike and it meant Wrexham won two games in a row for the first time this season.

“The gaffer was driving that into us but a club like this should not even be thinking about that in January but that is the way it is,” said Penn.

“Confidence is a big thing in football and it is hard when things aren’t going your way but hopefully I can bring a bit of competitiveness to the team.”

Wrexham, up to 14th place in the table and 12 points above the relegation zone, face arch rivals Chester at The Deva Stadium in the cross border derby on Saturday, a fixture Penn can’t wait to experience.

“I’ve heard a lot about it,” added Penn. “I have played in derbies before but I am hoping this is as big as what I have done before.

“I am really looking forward to the game. Ten minutes after we came off the pitch on Saturday the gaffer drilled into us that game has gone now, it is all about Chester now.

“It means a lot to the fans but it means a lot to us as well.”