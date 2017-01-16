Cymru Alliance: Flint Town United can't see off Llanfair United

FLINT TOWN UNITED missed the chance to close the gap on second-placed Caernarfon Town as they were held to a 3-3 draw at Llanfair United.

An absorbing encounter saw United take the lead on three occasions, but they were pegged back each time by the hosts.

A 15th minute penalty was despatched by Richie Foulkes after he had been felled inside the box.

The poor playing surface was hardly conducive to free-flowing football and a subdued first half ended with Town taking their solitary goal lead into the interval.

Llanfair levelled on 53 minutes when Marc Jones’ sweetly-struck shot from the edge of the box flew into the back of the net.

Just two minutes later The Silkmen hit back as James Hooper seized upon an underhit back pass and stroked the ball beyond Llanfair keeper Chris Brown to restore United’s lead.

A sustained spell of pressure from the visitors ought to have yielded more goals, but a series of saves and last-ditch tackles from the home defence kept them in the game.

On 70 minutes a counter-attack from the hosts saw them equalise again when James Daniel met Mathew Spencer’s superb delivery to plant his header into the net.

An 83rd minute goal from Hooper looked to have won it for the visitors, after the forward capitalised on a miscued clearance before steering the ball home.

But the lead lasted barely a minute, as a rash trip on Daniel inside the box saw the hosts awarded a penalty, which Paul Griffiths fired home to earn his side a hard-fought point.

Flint manager Dave Abraham said: “It was very difficult – the pitch was heavy and didn’t suit us. But credit to my lads they went there, worked hard and deserved the win.

“They had three shots and scored three, it was just one of those games.

“In fairness to Llanfair they never gave up and made things difficult for us, but we were always in control of the game.

“We just couldn’t put the game to bed. It is two points dropped and it is a big blow for us, but we’ll regroup and go again next weekend.”

Holywell Town remain in mid-table after a 1-1 home draw with Holyhead Hotspur.

The hosts were unfortunate to fall behind after just seven minutes when Matt Harvey’s overhit back pass was caught by the wind and sailed over goalkeeper Jon Rushton for a bizarre own goal.

The home side’s breakthrough came on 75 minutes when they were awarded a penalty for a push on Phil Lloyd.

New signing Wayne Edwards coolly slotted home the spot-kick to restore parity.

Manager John Haseldin said: "It was a good performance overall. We were disappointed not to have won the game as I don't think they have had a shot and I felt their goal was a freak accident.

“That’s just the way our luck’s been going of late.

“From the way they set themselves up against us it was obvious that Holyhead had come here to take a point from the game.

“We looked threatening in attack, I thought, but it was a blow to lose Mark Winslade after he took a heavy knock.

“I know he’s only just come to the club, but he was a real positive for us in the game.”

It was another chastening weekend for Buckley Town who slumped to a 7-0 home defeat against Porthmadog.

The home side’s defensive frailties were exposed early on when Paul Lewis curled in a shot from the edge of the penalty area to put Porthmadog ahead.

Lewis scored again to double Porth’s lead as Buckley struggled to gain a foothold.

Cal Jones, Tom Clarke, Josh Davies, Gareth Evans and Joe Williams were also on the scoresheet.

Caernarfon Town were held to a 2-2 draw by Denbigh Town on Friday while leaders Prestatyn took full advantage the following day with a crushing 11-1 win at Conwy Borough.

The visitors were five goals up at half-time courtesy of a Ben Maher hat-trick and goals from Jack Lewis and Jordan Davies.

After the break Maher netted his fourth, Davies scored his second and James Stead grabbed a brace to boost Town’s tally further. A late own goal and a Noah Edwards strike sealed the rout for the visitors, while Conwy’s reply came via a goal from former Cefn Druids striker Neil Harvey.

Ruthin Town climbed from the foot of the table with an impressive 6-2 victory over fifth-placed Caersws.

The hosts led at the interval after a brace from Craig Wilkinson and goals from Garmon Hafal and Jordon Macarter, put them 4-2 ahead, with a Mark Griffiths double for the visitors.

In the second half Sean Evans saw his penalty saved by home keeper Dylan Jones before Macarter netted again and Pat Hinchliffe despatched a spot-kick to give Ruthin a four goal advantage.

With time running out, Jones saved another penalty to deny Griffiths a hat-trick.