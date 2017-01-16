Glenn Rule confident Airbus can avoid Welsh Premier League relegation

GLENN RULE believes Airbus proved they can win their battle to escape the drop by brushing aside high-flying Bangor City 4-2.

Rule returned to the Airfield for a second spell after leaving Stockport County and his presence helped inspire Airbus to a first victory since September 24.

That victory moved Airbus to within five points of safety with 10 games of the season remaining.

And Rule is confident there is enough ability in the squad, which will be strengthened further in the next two weeks, to avoid slipping into the Cymru Alliance.

“Yes. Otherwise I wouldn’t have signed,” declared Rule when asked whether he thought Airbus would get themselves out of trouble.

“I believe in the manager and hopefully we can get a centre-half in before the month, if not, we will stick together and carry on picking up results.

“This was looked at as a bonus game, so it is a bonus three points and we now have 10 games left to play and 30 points to try and get.”

It was only the Wingmakers’ fourth victory of a difficult campaign, but arguably their most impressive as they made Bangor City look very ordinary.

An own goal from Sam Hart handed Airbus the lead, but Bangor hit back with goals from former Wingmaker, Paul Connolly, and Daniel Nardiello.

Airbus went in level at the break thanks to a rare Bailey Jackson strike, and it was the home side who pushed on to win the contest in the second period as substitute Liam O’Neill netted twice inside the final 10 minutes.

Rule was delighted with the togetherness of the home side, explaining: “We stuck together. It is important when you are down in the dumps like that, that you stick together.

“When we conceded the two goals we didn’t drop our heads and we got a goal back before half time.

“We knew at half time that we were well in the game and I don’t think they created much in the second-half.

“Of course we are going to be a liability from set-pieces because we aren’t the biggest team and we haven’t got a recognised centre-half, but we stuck to the task and got the result.

“To match them and to come away with a 4-2 win with the quality they’ve got, we are made up.”

Rule was joined in the Airbus XI by debutants Obi Anoruo and Shaun Pearson, the trio making a notable difference.

But Rule deflected any praise that came his way, saying: “It’s nothing to do with me. It’s a team game.

“Apart from the two set-pieces, where we switched off, the lads showed they are not a bad side, which I had seen from highlights before I came back.

“It’s nothing to do with me. I wasn’t expecting to be playing, but I did play and got through 90 minutes for the first time in a long, long time.

“It’s been frustrating for me, but I am happy to be back playing games.”