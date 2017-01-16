Festival of light in Mold shines through the winter gloom

Hundreds of people helped expel the January blues with a spectacular festival.

The Mold Festival of Light, which was organised by a small group of volunteers, brightened up the winter gloom on Sunday.

A procession to Bailey Hill had been planned as well as live music, story-telling and lantern-making.

But due to yesterday’s poor weather part of the event was moved to St Mary’s Church.

The festival took place at the Daniel Owen Centre from 3.30pm until 4.30pm followed by the procession.

Mold town councillor Andrea Mearns, who helped with the event, said: “The turnout has been terrific, there are lots of lanterns and hundreds of people in St Mary’s.”

Cllr Mearns said that the performances at the Daniel Owen Centre and mountain rescue workshop were among the highlights.

She added: “I want to say a big thank you to everyone who helped organise the event, particularly St Mary’s Church for accommodating us at short notice.

“I also want to thank all the performers, including the Cambrian Band, who have given their time freely.”

The festival was organised by a small group of volunteers from Cittaslow Mold, Menter Iaith Sir y Fflint and Mold Town Council, supported by Spavens Sweet Shop in Mold.

The event was the first fundraiser for this year’s Bailey Hill Festival on June 11.