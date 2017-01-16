Dean Keates believes new Wrexham AFC signings are making their mark

DEAN KEATES believes his new signings are already making an impact after helping Wrexham register a first double of the season.

Wrexham secured back to back wins for the first time this term after beating North Ferriby United 1-0 at The Racecourse, leaving the 14th placed Reds 12 points above the relegation zone.

Midfielder Russell Penn, who has joined after leaving Carlisle United, started while striker Ntumba Massanka, on loan from Burnley and a second half substitute, also featured in the win alongside recent additions James Jennings and Izale McLeod.

A number of players have exited the Racecourse and Keates is pleased with the squad he is compiling.

“They bring quality to the team and they have brought qualiy to the dressing room,” Keates said about his four new signings.

“Training has improved. Not just the actual training itself but the demands. They are asking more of each other.

“For the first time on Friday I heard a few of them lost their heads and started digging each other out which is a good thing.

“We have won two on the bounce now so there’s a positive. All being well we can get something else in the derby.”

Experienced Football League frontman McLeod scored the winner in the 28th minute, rifling home an unstoppable shot from 18 yards.

“That’s his quality. That is why he has moved for over a million pounds,” said Keates.

“We have got to get him fit, we will keep chipping away at that and he keeps working hard.

“When his sharpness comes back we will no doubt see the best of him.”

Penn, with Wrexham until the end of the season, was another impressive performer.

“That is what Russ does. He goes about his business the right way and that is why I brought him in to steady the ship,” said Keates.

“He brings that extra little bit of size and physicality to the team.”

Massanka, aged 20, came on as substitute and had two excellent chances to extend Wrexham’s lead but was denied on both occasions by goalkeeper Rory Watson.

“He is a great lad and his attitude is unbelievable,” said Keates. “He could have had a hat-trick in the last 15 minutes.

“He played on the shoulder, was brave, got hold of it and linked up well.

“The goalkeeper has pulled off an unbelievable save. I was stood right behind it and almost celebrating.

“I was impressed with what I have seen of him so far and we go into next weekend with a positive.”

McLeod, who helped Wrexham beat Woking 2-1 on his debut the previous weekend after leaving Corby Town, was delighted with his first goal for the club.

“I am really pleased to get off the mark for Wrexham but more importantly it is back to back wins for the team,” he said. “I am just really pleased for the boys and the fans.

“If I am honest I don’t get many from that range throughout my career but I like to back myself in and around the box, I would like to think I have got good technique.

“It came nicely from Paul Rutherford and I just had to hit the target.

“I used to set targets when I was younger but I am 32 now and I haven’t played since November so my target is just to get as fit as I can as quick as I can and help the team get as many points as we can.”