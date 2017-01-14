Wrexham beat North Ferriby United 1-0 at The Racecourse to register back to back wins for the first time this season.

The victory also further eased Wrexham's relegation fears ahead of Saturday's derby against arch rivals Chester.

There were few chances at either end in the first half until John Rooney's volley was saved by goalkeeper Rory Watson, but Wrexham took the lead in the 29th minute.

A ball into the area was laid off by Paul Rutherford to Izale McLeod whose superb shot from 18 yards found the top corner.

North Ferriby enjoyed good spells after the break without threatening a goal but Wrexham could have killed the game off when sub Ntumba Massanka was sent clear but the striker was denied by keepe Rory Watson.

Watson also tipped another shot onto the post from new signing Massanka, brought in on loan from Burnley, but Wrexham had done enough.

Wrexham (4-4-2): Dunn; Carrington, Riley, Tilt, Jennings; Barry (Bencherif 85), Penn, Rutherford (Smith 83), Rooney; White, McLeod (Massanka 69). Subs not used: Jalal, Harry.