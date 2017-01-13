Martin Riley confident he's getting back to his best for Wrexham AFC

MARTIN RILEY is enjoying his football again and is delighted with his current form.

The centre-back returned to Wrexham for a second spell last summer and endured a difficult start to the season before being sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Having started the last five games, Riley has shown what made him a fans’ favourite during the 2012-13 campaign.

“I am just enjoying being back in the team,” said Riley, who will be in the heart of the Reds’ defence against North Ferriby tomorrow.

“I was out for a while with a hamstring injury, waited a few games for my chance and I am just enjoying playing football again.

“I am playing pretty well and getting somewhere back to my best. I am feeling fit and strong, getting fitter every game, so I am pleased.”

Riley, who had spells at Mansfield Town and Tranmere after his one season at The Racecourse when he helped Wrexham win the FA Trophy and reach the play-off final, has welcomed the new signings made by manager Dean Keates.

“I was at Mansfield with James Jennings. He is a great addition and will improve the team,” said Riley.

“It is going to be a busy month with more players coming in.

“It is not a shock to anyone that players were going to come in. We needed some players, probably a bit of experience, and hopefully we can start kicking on up the table and give the fans some performances.”

Others left the club as Keates revamps the squad in a bid to revive Wrexham’s fortunes and Riley said departures would be inevitable.

“When a new manager comes in it is always the way,” said Riley. “That is the nature of football so there’s no surprise there.”

Tomorrow’s only other National League game sees fellow strugglers Woking in action at Torquay United.