Ntumba Massanka strengthens Wrexham AFC's attacking options

DEAN KEATES believes on-loan Ntumba Massanka can make an impact at Wrexham and add much-needed competition up front.

The 20-year-old has joined the Reds on loan from Premier League outfit Burnley until the end of the season.

Prolific at all levels up to the senior side at Burnley, who he joined in 2013 after spells with Manchester United and Manchester City, Massanka moved to Morecambe on loan in August and made 11 substitutes appearances for the League Two club.

Keates says Massanka, who was also on loan at York City last season, comes highly recommended.

“Ntumba is somebody that Brian Flynn mentioned to us in mid-November, somebody that he had seen play and we have been keeping an eye on him,” said Keates.

“He has been in and out at Morecambe and when James Jennings came in last week, he played with him and knew him personally. He said great lad and great attitude.

“Honest, works and loves playing football. He is pacy, plays on the shoulder and is young so he is raw.

“He is somebody that we feel coming in will help him with his development and he will help us going forward.”

Keates, who also hopes to sign a midfielder before tomorrow’s home game against North Ferriby United, is pleased to add to his strike options.

Izale McLeod joined Wrexham last week from Corby and partnered Jordan White in attack for Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Woking but with Gerry McDonagh and Shaun Harrad leaving the club, scholar George Harry was the only striker on the subs bench.

“Young George has stepped up and done magnificent but we were only going last weekend with a young lad on the bench, Izale who has not played since the beginning of November and Jordan who didn’t play the first five months of the season,” said Keates.

“We are wary of his minutes and how much we are pushing him just so he doesn't get quickly fatigued and do a hamstring or whatever.

“It was a case of getting somebody else in to add some more competition in attack and there may be one more striker over the next few weeks.”

Left-back Jennings, brought in on loan from Cheltenham Town until the end of the season, and McLeod made their debuts in the win over Woking and Keates feels the experienced duo have already made their pressence felt.

“Just watching them around the building, and in the warm-up on Saturday, you know what you are going to get,” said Keates.

“Two proper men, two pros and you could see that they have added something already.”

Victory eased Wrexham’s relegation fears – the Reds are now 10 points above the drop zone – and Keates wants a repeat of that result, and hopefully an even better performance, against lowly North Ferriby.

“We got three points at home on Saturday and we will be looking to do the same tomorrow,” said Keates.

“I am not getting carried away. Performance-wise it was okay. We know it can be better but it was all about getting the three points.

“Hopefully we can start pushing the performance a little bit more. We have had a good week’s training and all being well tomorrow we will get the three points.”

But Keates, who saw Wrexham held to a goalless draw in the reverse fixture back in November, is not taking second bottom North Ferriby lightly.

“It was a tough game at their place,” added Keates.

“They have picked up a few decent results themselves of late so we are not expecting an easy game.”