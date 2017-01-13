Jon McCarthy is refusing to contemplate next weekend’s derby clash with Wrexham until Chester’s FA Trophy tie is completed.

The Blues tackle Forest Green Rovers tomorrow in round two and if the side’s can’t be separated, they could face a replay on Tuesday night.

Bitter rivals Wrexham lie in wait next week, but McCarthy insists his side won’t be distracted by the cross-border derby.

“There’s a big Wrexham game looming but we’re focused on Forest Green and that’s it,” said McCarthy.

“We’re good at being focused. I’ve already got my videos lined up to watch, but I won’t start watching those until after this game. Forest Green is a massive challenge and we have to be focused on them.

“The moment the full-time whistle goes we’ll look at Wrexham.”