Wrexham AFC boss Dean Keates targeting three signings

DEAN KEATES hopes to add three players to his squad in the next week and says more players could be leaving Wrexham.

Keates, who last week completed the signings of left-back James Jennings and striker Izale McCloud, is waiting for answers from targets.

If all goes to plan, Keates will be adding two midfielders and a striker to Wrexham’s squad to boost the relegation fight.

“I’m hoping to sign two midfielders and a striker,” said Keates. “I am waiting on a phone call on one and all being well we will get an answer today on another one.

“One won't happen this week, it is a loan that will happen next week so possibly three in the next week.”

Eight players – Gerry McDonagh, Shaun Harrad, Kai Edwards, Jordan Evans, Nortei Nortey, Tyler Harvey, Khaellem Bailey-Nicholls and Sean Newton - left The Racecourse last week, while Jordan Davies followed suit on Monday afternoon.

Keates hopes others that aren’t part of his plans, will also depart.

“There’s still one or two that need to go out for their own career because they are not going to be involved here so possibly over the next few days,” he added.

Keates is delighted with his dealings in the transfer market and took it on the chin that left-sided Jordan Evans turned down a new contract offer and decided to leave the club.

“I am happy with how everything has gone so far,” added Keates. “I couldn’t agree things with Jordan but that is football, you get on with it and thank him for what he has done for us in the period he was here.”