Wrexham headteacher and his dad roll up their sleeves to create DIY football pitch!

CHILDREN of a Coedpoeth primary school have been making the most of an artificial football pitch personally installed by their headteacher.

The pitch, made of Astroturf, was fitted by Penygelli Community Primary School headteacher Marc Jones with the help of his father Melvin Jones, aged 73.

After opening the facility to pupils just before Christmas, Mr Jones said the 5x18m pitch has been enormously popular and he has high hopes for it in the warmer months.

He said: “We ordered two rolls of Astroturf from the internet and me and my dad laid it in October over the half term. It was a few weekends of hard work. We made some goal posts out of some strips of three-by-two.

“We had to sand the pitch for good a few weeks because it prolongs the longevity.

“We opened it before Christmas and started with a three-a-side competition. Myself, Mr Wyatt and Mr Johns played but the pupils beat us. We got knocked out!

"Each year group gets a day on it and it's been great. It’s going to be a great resource and it’s not just for football. They will be able to play other games on it and hopefully even bring out the gym mats on it in the summer.”

The fence around the foundation stage area at the front of the school was recycled to make the boundary of the pitch, with the foundation area now surrounded by a new, higher fence.

Mr Jones added the school council is also drawing up plans to turn an old music classroom into a ‘chill out’ room with games and new settees as an incentive for improved attendance.

He added: “They have already chosen the colour of their new settees, the school colour - emerald green. They're very proud of the school.”