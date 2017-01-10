Wrexham AFC boss Dean Keates reacts to Jordan Davies leaving

JORDAN DAVIES has departed Wrexham to join Brighton and Hove Albion.

The highly-rated full-back, who had recently enjoyed a successful spell on loan at Bangor City, was recalled by Reds’ boss Dean Keates and was an unused sub during Saturday’s 2-1 win over Woking.

The 18-year-old has been regarded as one of the most talented scholars at Wrexham, having joined the club on schoolboy terms as a nine-year-old.

Davies, who has been capped by Wales under-17s, travelled to the Amex Stadium yesterday after agreeing terms with the Seagulls and has signed for an undisclosed fee.

Wrexham boss Dean Keates insists the Reds got the best possible deal for Davies, who was yet to sign a new contract at The Racecourse.

“It has been an ongoing thing with Jordan,” said Keates.

“We made him a contract offer six or seven weeks ago, but we were told by Jordan’s agent that he wouldn’t be signing it and that he would be waiting until January.

“We accepted a bid, which was the right offer for the football club.

“When I found out there was interest I wanted to get the best possible deal for the football club, and we’ve done that.”