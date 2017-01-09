Wrexham AFC teenager Jordan Davies joins Championship leaders Brighton

Wrexham youngster Jordan Davies has joined Championship outfit Brighton and Hove Albion for an undisclosed fee.

The highly-rated full-back, who had recently enjoyed a successful spell on loan at Bangor City, was recalled by Reds’ boss Dean Keates earlier this month and was an unused substitute during Saturday’s 2-1 win over Woking.

The 18-year-old has been regarded as one of the most talented scholars at Wrexham, having joined the club on schoolboy terms as a nine-year-old.

Davies, who has been capped by Wales under-17s, travelled to the Amex Stadium earlier today after agreeing terms with the Seagulls. It follows the departure of fellow academy graduate Johnny Smith, who joined Bristol City last summer.

In a statement on the club website, Wrexham said they had received a number of offers from various clubs for Davies, and the player was kept fully informed prior to deciding on a move to Chris Hughton’s side.