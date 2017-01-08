Wrexham eased their relegation worries with a 2-1 win against lowly Woking at The Racecourse.

It was a much needed three points from Wrexham who had new signings James Jennings and Izale McLeod making their debuts.

Wrexham were on top in the first half but didn't really threaten a goal, while Woking didn't trouble the Reds defence at the other end.

But the Reds took the lead in the 52nd minute, Jordan White played in John Rooney whose curling effort found the back of the net.

The lead was shortlived as Fabio Saraiva's diving header put Woking back on level terms, but Wrexham took a 2-1 lead on the hour mark.

Jordan White fired across goal and captain Rob Evans converted his first goal of the season.

Wrexham (4-4-2): Dunn; Carrington, Riley, Tilt, Jennings; Rooney, Barry (Bencherif 89), Smith (Powell 61), Evans; McLeod (Harry 82), White. Subs not used: Jalal, Davies.