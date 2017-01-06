WREXHAM AFC have shown the door to four players and brought in one as Dean Keates looks to reshape his squad.



The club confirmed on Friday morning that Kai Edwards, Nortei Nortey and Tyler Harvey had their contracts cancelled while Jordan Evans' short-term deal was not extended.

James Jennings, Cheltenham Town left back and brother of former Wrexham captain Connor, 29, has signed in on loan.

He told the official club site: "It's a place that I know well having come here often when I was out injured to watch my brother.

"I know the manager well, and I'm now looking forward to playing for the home team."



Centre-back and former scholar Edwards, who scored the winning goal in the Reds' Boxing Day victory over Southport, has been snapped up by Welsh Premier League side gap Connah's Quay.



Speaking to the club's website, manager Andy Morrison said the Nomads were quick to move for the defender.

He said: “When we became aware that Kai was available, we had to move fast as players of his qulity are in short supply. Kai can play in a number of positions and has shown at his time at TNS just how valuable he will be going forwards."



Jordan Evans was another player formerly on the books at Wrexham before switching for Fulham and a loan spell with Oxford United before returning to the Racecourse last summer.



Nortey and Harvey spent time on loan at Solihull Moors and Bath City respectively.

