Dean Keates knows Wrexham AFC have to beat Woking

Dean Keates admits Wrexham need to beat fellow strugglers Woking at The Racecourse tomorrow in the fight against relegation.

Wrexham are only eight points above the drop zone and they come up against a Woking side who sit in the bottom four, and Keates knows it is another big game for the Reds.

“The first home game of 2017 and all being well we can get three points,” said Keates. “We need three more points on the board.

“Woking are fighting for their lives as well and they will be looking to get three points, but it is a game we need to get maximum points from.”

Wrexham go into the game on the back of a 3-2 defeat at Southport – another side battling to avoid relegation – on New Year’s Day after conceding an 88th minute goal.

The Reds also entertain North Ferriby, currently in the bottom four, next Saturday and Keates knows they are two huge games in the fight to stay up.

But he is just focused on beating Woking this weekend.

“If we don’t concede in the last minute we would have got at least at point at the weekend so it wouldn’t have been a bad haul over the festive period,” said Keates, who saw Wrexham beat Southport 1-0 on Boxing Day.

“We have got two home games coming up but we are not looking past Woking, we want to win that.

“Then it’s North Ferriby who are also down there fighting for their lives and looking to get points as well so some tough games coming up.”

Keates added: “It has been highlighted that the club shouldn’t be where it is but we are, and we have to do something about it.

“We are all accountable for it, the players that go out and me for picking the players, so I need to pick a team that’s going to get three points.”

Kai Edwards (illness) and Mark Carrington (abductor) could return after missing the Southport defeat while goalkeeper Shwan Jalal (ankle) and Paul Rutherford (leg), susbstitued during the New Year’s Day defeat, will be assessed.