Hype doesn't faze highly rated Wrexham AFC youngster Jordan Davies

JORDAN DAVIES isn’t fazed by the hype surrounding his possible Wrexham debut and is just looking forward to playing for his hometown club.

The highly rated scholar, who enjoyed a successful loan spell at Bangor City earlier in the season, is in line to make his senior Reds bow against Woking at The Racecourse tomorrow.

Bangor, impressed with the left back who can also play in a more attacking role, made a bid for Davies which was turned down by Wrexham, and manager Dean Keates admits there has been more interest from other clubs in the 18-year-old.

Big things are expected of Davies, who hails from Coedpoeth, despite never playing at this level and he hopes to be involved against fellow strugglers Woking.

“I read about it but I don’t really feel it,” Davies said about the high expectations placed upon him. “I will probably feel it closer to the time!

“I can only do what I can do at the end of the day. I felt I was playing really well at Bangor so if I can bring my form from Bangor, hopefully it goes well and I can help to get us away from the drop zone.”

There are rumours that Davies could be sold in the transfer window but he is focused on the job in hand.

“It doesn’t bother me, I just play football, that is what I like doing,” he said.

Davies, a product of Wrexham’s youth programme, was promoted to train with the first team in pre-season by then-manager Gary Mills before his stint with Bangor.

Available for Wrexham first team action for the first time since his loan spell ended and very much in Keates’ plans, Davies would be thrilled to feature against Woking.

“Get a solid week of training in and then hopefully ready for the weekend,” said Davies. “I will try as hard as I can in training, build some fitness up and hopefully the gaffer gives me a chance.

“It would mean a lot to be involved. I have been at Wrexham since a young lad so it would be a big thing for me to be involved.”

Youth team pal Leo Smith also started training with the Reds’ professionals in pre-season and has been a regular since Keates was appointed manager.

Midfielder Smith has impressed and Davies hopes to emulate his close friend when he gets his chance and hopefully have a run in the side.

“The gaffer has given Leo a chance and he has done really well when he has come into the team and he has been played consistently,” said Davies.

“It is good for me and if I perform well, hopefully I play consistently as well.”

Keates might rate Davies but he doesn’t want to put too much pressure on the teenager who earned rave reviews during his loan spell with Bangor.

“The comparisons with Gareth Bale and things like that, you have to remember at the end of the day he is 18 years old,” said Keates. “There is no point building somebody up and what if it doesn’t happen.

“You can’t expect the lad to be pulling up trees, he has gone from youth team to Bangor, it has served him well, and he’s come back here.

“The next step and next progression for him is to try and force his way into our first team squad, if he gets a chance all being well he does well.

“As we have said to him, we want him to be here and go forward but we will see.”