Wrexham AFC boss Dean Keates hopes to announce new signings

DEAN KEATES could unveil two new signings this week.

Keates, eager to strengthen his squad to boost Wrexham’s relegation battle, has missed out on one target but hopes to land other players ahead of two successive home matches against Woking and North Ferriby United who are both below the 16th placed Reds in the drop zone.

“We have got two massive games coming up,” said Keates. “Home games are going to be massively important for us going forward.

“I have been on the phone the last week to 10 days making a lot of calls and all being well there will be one or two new additions in this week.

“I have made one or two offers to people, one turned one down last week, he’d found something else.

“All being well something else might fall into place this week.”

Keates could hand a debut to highly-rated scholar Jordan Davies for Saturday’s visit of Woking.

Davies returned early from a successful loan spell at Welsh Premier League side Bangor City and is in Keates’ plans.

“Definitely, hence the reason we called him back,” said Keates. “He is only young and it is going to be the next step up for him.

“He played a bit of men’s football, he is not going to come in and be a world-beater.

“He will get his chance, he has got to find his footing and all being well he will take to it.”

Keates was disappointed Wrexham did not leave Southport with a point, losing 3-2 after conceding a goal two minutes from time.

When asked whether a draw was a fair result, Keates said: “Possibly, but if you don’t see the game out.

“We weren’t streetwise enough. We tell the lads to kill it off towards the end, you get to the 80th minute and think slow it down a little bit and if we can catch them on the break.

“You could see they were trying to force it so you tell them to try and weather the storm and slow the game down.

“But the details that get passed on need to be taken out there and it wasn’t.”