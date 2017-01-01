Southport 3 Wrexham AFC 2

Wrexham paid the price for sloppy defending as they lost 3-2 against Southport at Haig Avenue.

Nearly 900 fans saw Wrexham suffer a New Year's Day defeat against Southport who lost at The Raceourse on Boxing Day.

Wrexham were aiming to register back to back wins for the first time this season and it looked like Dean Keates’ side had a good chance of achieving that feat after Jordan White scored his first goal for the club ater six minutes.

Southport came more into the game and equalised after 37 minutes following a poorly defended corner.

Wrexham failed to clear Ryan Higgins’ set-piece and Liam Nolan fired past Jalal.

And Southport took a 2-1 lead in the first minute of injury time.

John Rooney gave the ball away and Nolan played in on-loan Everton youngster Delial Brewster who beat Jalal to score a goal on his Southport debut.

Wrexham, who had applied some pressure in the second half and won a series of corners, managed to get back on level terms in the 67th minute.

White was brought down in the area by Nolan following Smith’s corner and Rooney confidently converted the resulting penalty.

Wrexham pressed for a winner but it was Southport who took a 3-2 lead in the 88th minute.

Andrai Jones headed a cross down into the path of Nolan who fired past Chris Dunn.