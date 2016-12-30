Dean Keates wants Wrexham AFC to capitalise on Southport weaknesses

DEAN KEATES believes Southport will be more open on New Year’s Day – and he wants Wrexham to capitalise.

Wrexham won the first festive period meeting, and Reds’ boss Keates is expecting the hosts to be eager for revenge on New Year's Day.

“Winning is a habit and losing is a habit," said Keates. “It is confidence, we won on Monday, this weekend Southport will have to get three points back that we have gained off them so they may be a bit more open and come at us a bit more.

“It is in our hands, if we go there and we can conduct ourselves right going forward and defensively, we will stand a good chance of getting points.”

Keates admits the priority was ending the barren run rather than a majestic display but he would like more from his side in the second meeting.

“It wasn’t a magnificent performance, far from it, but it was all about getting three points,” said Keates. “It will be more a case of going down there and start laying a few more strong foundations.

“We have gone through a bit of a bad patch with four defeats on the bounce, now we have got a victory and we want to back it up away from home.”

Keates, angry with the way Wrexham played in the defeat at Sutton, decided against training on Christmas Day and he was pleased with how his players responded.

“I just thought if they were given a little bit of something, we will get a little something back and all being well it worked in their favour,” he said. “The positive was we got the reaction and the three points.”