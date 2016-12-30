Wrexham AFC: Rob Evans wants another three points at Southport

ROB EVANS believes he produced a positive reaction to losing his place and is looking to put in another effective performance at Southport on New Year’s Day.

Midfielder Evans admits his recent displays weren’t good enough and he was ommited from the side for the 1-0 defeat at Sutton United a fortnight ago.

Back in the side side for the Boxing Day showdown with Southport, Evans did well in the 1-0 home victory and the 21-year-old doesn’t want standards to slip in Sunday’s return fixture at Haig Avenue.

“The last three or four weeks, personally I don’t think my performances have been there,” said Evans. “That is why I was left out at Sutton.

“I came on and showed what I am about, have worked hard in training and was back in the team on Monday, and it was a good response from me.

“I have just got to keep that going, rally the lads on and hopefully get us up the table.”

Evans, appointed captain by manager Dean Keates after Sean Newton joined York City in October, accepts that just because he is Reds’ skipper doesn’t mean that he can’t be taken out of the side.

“I am captain but it doesn’t mean I am going to play every week,” said Evans. “I have got to keep my performances up.

“The gaffer had a chat with me, I know myself that my performances haven’t been there but I was made up on Monday, I think I deserved it.”

Evans was happy with how he played in the win against Southport at The Racecourse but more elated that Wrexham ended a run of four successive defeats after defender Kai Edwards struck two minutes from time.

“I was pleased with my performance,” said Evans.

“I played left of the diamond so it gave me a chance to get in the box, get around and get a few chances.

“I had a few chances, maybe on another day I score. I was happy with my performance but more pleased with the team’s performance.

“First half I thought we were very good, we had a different plan and it worked. We had chances and definitely should have taken one of them.

“But we kept going, had a chance in the 88th minute and our right-back scored.

“You see them in training and they are in the stands but Kai popped up and scored the winning goal so I am pleased.”

Evans admits it was important to end the barren run by beating Southport, with Wrexham nervously looking over their shoulder after failing to pick up a point – or score – since beating then-leaders Forest Green Rovers on November 26.

Wrexham go into the clash at Southport eight points above the relegation zone, and Evans is looking to win two matches in a row for the first time this season.

“We lost four games on the bounce, teams are picking up points so we needed that` win,” said Evans.

“I know we are still down there but we don’t want to be. We needed that more for confidence and for the fans, they deserve that.

“It has set us up perfect for Southport on Sunday.

“We enjoyed it but it has gone now, we move on. We know what we are going to come up against, we have just played them, so hopefully we get those three points.

“We haven’t won two games on the bounce this season, morale will be higher now and hopefully we can get on a little run.”