Wrexham AFC: Our Reds review of the year 2016

WREXHAM are facing the most important year in the club’s history.

The nine season stay in non-league’s top flight could come to an end, but not in the way everyone wants it to.

A disappointing first half of the season means Wrexham have a National League relegation battle on their hands in 2017.

Dropping into National League North is a real possibility if results don’t improve, such is the scale of the decline at The Racecourse.

Missing out on the play-offs last term, after two years of failing to threaten the top five, was a blow and meant the Football League exile continued.

But it doesn’t bear thinking about what would happen if Wrexham suffered relegation, and the repercussions of playing in the sixth tier.

The massive revamp of the squad undertaken by manager Gary Mills at the end of the 2015-16 campaign after Wrexham finished 11 points away from the play-offs was severe, and has taken the club backwards.

Yes, the promotion objective wasn’t achieved but the wholesale changes made by Mills has backfired spectacularly.

Obviously not everybody offered a new deal will put pen to paper, but some of the players shown the door could do a job for Wrexham now.

Many of Mills’ signings were questionable to say the least, hence the reason why some have been sent out on loan, and the squad he assembled has lacked the quality required to mount a promotion push.

Mills, who arrived at the club with a reputation for his sides playing entertaining football, did not adhere to that philosophy when the 2016-17 campaign kicked off.

Not only were Wrexham failing to get results but performances weren’t good on the eye, and Mills’ reign came to an end on October 13.

Dean Keates is charged with reviving Wrexham's fortunes, but it is still largely the same squad and the Reds remain in a worrying position at the end of 2016 despite some promising signs since the former captain became manager.

As it is, fans would be happy with mid-table obscurity – meaning Wrexham have retained their National League status and there will be more to look forward to next season when Keates will undoubtedly reshape the squad.

It hasn’t been good enough from Wrexham but with some new additions next month, hopefully Keates will revive the Reds’ fortunes and there are better times ahead.

Wrexham were still in play-off contention at the start of the year despite ending 2015 with two successive defeats.

But January did not go well and Wrexham’s losing run stretched to five games as the Reds dropped to 12th place.

The barren run ended with new recruit Simon Heslop, captain Connor Jennings and Wes York the scorers in a 3-1 win against Lincoln City, but another defeat arrived with Braintree the latest part-time team to get the better of Wrexham.

Wrexham then drew three successive games, although there should have been wins in that spell as Jennings missed a last minute penalty at Eastleigh and the Reds conceded an injury time equaliser against highflying Forest Green.

It left mid-table Wrexham well off the pace but recalled midfielder Lee Fowler helped spark a revival.

Fowler and Jennings both scored in back to back 2-0 wins over Bromley and Welling, while Kayden Jackson’s brace earned maximum points against Kidderminster.

The three game winning run ended with a goalless draw at Macclesfield but Wrexham were still keeping clean sheets and that continued in March.

Wrexham beat Boreham Wood 1-0 before sealing a memorable 3-0 derby victory against arch rivals Chester, Jennings, Jackson and Rob Evans the marksmen to leave the Reds seventh in the table and making a late charge for the play-offs.

The nine game unbeaten run, and six successive clean sheets, was ended by a

1-0 loss at Grimsby Town but Wrexham bounced back with a fantastic 2-1 win over champions-elect Cheltenham Town, York popping up with an injury time winner.

The tough run of fixtures continued in April and only taking one point from a possible nine left Wrexham with more ground to make up.

With three games to go, the play-offs looked unlikely but eighth placed Wrexham still had an outside chance after beating Tranmere Rovers with Jackson and Sean Newton on target at Prenton Park.

But a 3-2 home defeat against Braintree ended top-five hopes, and there was only pride to play for when the Reds lost 2-0 at Barrow on the final day.

It was a season of highs and lows but Mills decided to practically start from scratch, Fowler, York and Manny Smith among the players released to make room for the array of new signings which included Shwan Jalal, Martin Riley, Anthony Barry and Jordan White.

But Mills had seen Jennings, Heslop, Jamal Fyfield and Jackson opt to move on, meaning there was only three players remaining from last year’s squad, and Wrexham kicked off the new season with a dour 0-0 home draw against Dover.

John Rooney, Gerry McDonagh and Paul Rutherford, with an added time winner, secured a 3-2 win at Guiseley but a first defeat followed at Aldershot.

Wrexham had Mark Carrington to thank for securing a 1-0 victory against Solihull Moors but the inconsistent Reds then drew with Eastleigh before going down 3-0 at Dagenham and Redbridge.

August ended with a 2-1 win over York City but supporters were becoming increasingly disgruntled and Wrexham only won one of their next eight league games – they were even booed off after beating Sutton United 1-0 – and Mills was sacked in the aftermath of the 2-0 defeat at Tranmere Rovers.

Interim boss Keates couldn’t prevent Wrexham from exiting the FA Cup at the fourth qualifying round to Stamford after a replay, but his first league game at the helm ended with Shaun Harrad and McDonagh sealing a 2-1 success against Bromley.

Keates was appointed manager on October 25 but Wrexham then had four draws and a defeat in their next five outings before getting back to winning ways by beating then-leaders Forest Green 3-1, Harrad and two-goal McDongah, pictured below, doing the damage with easily the best result of the season.

But Wrexham were unable to build on it and plunged closer to the relegation zone after losing four games in a row, including FA Trophy defeat to Tranmere, and failed to score in that spell.

The final game of the year ended with a vital 1-0 win against Southport courtesy of Kai Edwards’ late strike which leaves Wrexham eight points above the drop zone but still with work to be done in the quest to guarantee safety