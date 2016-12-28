Wrexham AFC matchwinner Kai Edwards sends out warning

KAI EDWARDS was delighted to score the goal that ended the barren run but he admits Wrexham can’t rest on their laurels.

Wrexham went into the Boxing Day showdown with lowly Southport at The Racecourse on the back of four successive defeats, a run which left Dean Keates’ side just five points above the relegation zone.

It looked like Wrexham would have to settle for a draw but defender Edwards, pictured, struck two minutes from time to earn a vital victory.

Edwards, who returned to Wrexham for a second spell in the summer, was over the moon to bag his first senior goal for the Reds, leaving them eight points clear of the bottom four.

“It was nice to get a goal,” said Edwards. “I don’t get too many so when I did, I am not too sure what the celebration was!

“I was going a bit mad but it was nice to get the finish myself and take all three points at the end of it. We needed it, to get the three points was important.

“I don’t score too many and definitely not with the left foot but it was nice and I will take it.

“My first senior goal for Wrexham and it means a lot, especially in the manner of the situation here as we needed to get the win.”

Wrexham left it late to register a first win since beating then-leaders Forest Green Rovers on November 26 but Edwards saluted his team-mates for not throwing the towel in.

“We played a lot in their half and we worked hard,” said Edwards. “We go right to the end and it was nice for myself to get the goal at the end.

“Hopefully we can kickstart and go forward, get more points on the board and get in a position where Wrexham should be in the table.”

Wrexham face Southport at Haig Avenue in the return fixture on New Year’s Day and Edwards is looking for a repeat result to help take his side further away from trouble.

“It was a big win, we hadn’t won in the four previous games so it was nice to get the three points,” said Edwards.

“It was important to get the clean sheet and the win, hopefully we can build on that now.

“We will go into the New Year’s Day game and hopefully we can get the same sort of result.”

Edwards added: “It gives us a little bit more confidence going into the game at their place which we know will be a tough game. But we are going there for another clean sheet and another three points hopefully.

“We haven’t won two games back to back yet this season so it is important we try and do that now in the New Year’s Day game and go forward from there, and as the season progresses get more points on the board for Wrexham.”

Keates admits Wrexham have performed better but he was just pleased to pick up a much needed win.

“The lads kept battling and Kai was in the right area and took his chance well,” said Keates. “It was needed. We lost four on the bounce, it is not nice, the club is not about losing.

“It is something that had to be addressed and we have got three points.

“The lads said in the week they wanted to get three points, push on and believed in themselves.

“It wasn’t a polished performance but it was enough to get us over the line. All being well we will build on that this week and get three more points next week.”