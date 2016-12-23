Wrexham AFC: Leo Smith wants to repay boss Dean Keates

LEO SMITH admits he didn’t expect to play so many games in the Wrexham first-team and wants to repay manager Dean Keates for showing faith in him.

The scholar was handed a senior debut by Keates when he came on as a substitute in the 2-1 victory against Bromley on October 22, and was named the official man of the match.

Having made eight appearances for Wrexham, with six of them starts, Smith is grateful to Keates and the 18-year-old hopes to get more opportunities.

”I didn’t really think I would get this chance,” said Smith. “But luckily the gaffer has come in and given me a chance straight away so I am grateful for that.

“I just want to take it each game and hopefully get more chances.

“He showed he wasn’t afraid to give me a chance and I just want to repay him by playing well and doing my best for the team.

“It has been unbelievable getting the chance to play first team football at Wrexham but we have not been getting the wins that we want.”

Smith, along with Jordan Davies, were promoted from the youth team to train with the club’s pros by Gary Mills, although he never played under the former Reds’ boss.

“Gary Mills gave me a squad number, me and Jordan are good mates and it was great for us both to get the opportunity to be with the first team,” said Smith.

“I was grateful to him as well but I didn’t really get the chance in the team under him, but now I have.”

Smith is pleased with how he has performed in the matches he has played.

“Some games I couldn’t do as much as I normally do but other games I thought I have done really well,” said Smith.

“Hopefully I get more chances, I just want to play as many games as I can and improve my game.”

Smith kept his place in the side for Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Sutton United, the Reds’ fourth loss in a row which leaves them five points above the relegation zone.

Wrexham fell behind to an early own goal and never really looked like getting anything out of the contest until a late rally led to a couple of chances.

“It was a very poor performance,” said Smith. “We didn’t create enough and no crosses went in, we should be looking to attack a lot more.

“We do play nice football at times but it is not good enough at times, we need to look at different ways to break teams down and get goals to win games.”

Keates is pleased with the progress made by Smith, who is in the final year of his scholarship.

“I rate Leo highly and I am happy with what he has done,” said Keates. “He has come a long way in a short space of time and he has taken to it.

“There are no airs and graces with him, he is a really honest lad and down to earth. He still walks around with the same smile on his face as he did as a youth team player but he has played a few games.

“If he keeps performing he will keep his place.”

Keates has revealed that left-back Davies, who had a successful loan spell at Bangor City and was the subject of a bid from the Welsh Premier League club that was turned down by Wrexham, will get his chance in the first team when he is available in January.

And more of the club’s young prospects could be handed their big chance if they impress the Wrexham manager.

“I said to them if you train every day and every time you play in the reserves and every time you put on a Wrexham top you perform how we want you to perform, the chances are there for them,” said Keates.

“If they are performing they will get a chance at the football club and as it stands there are tops available because the performance has not been good enough in the first team so if somebody is out there.

“One thing about kids is they play with no fear.”