Dean Keates expects more comings and goings at Wrexham AFC in the new year

DEAN KEATES is expecting more comings and goings in the weeks ahead.

Keates has made loan signings since taking charge of Wrexham in October with Luke Coddington and Rekeil Pyke both arriving from Huddersfield, the former returning to the Championship club following a successful spell.

Keen to add experience and permanent signings to his squad, Keates, who has seen Wrexham lose their last four games without scoring a goal, is hoping there will be more new arrivals at the start of January.

“Coming in, we will probably look at that into the new year,” said Keates.

“After looking at the four results, a fresh impetus and a little shake-up is needed to kick us on.”

Keates is looking to let players who aren’t part of his plans go out on loan and follow Tyler Harvey, Michael Bakare and Nortei Nortey in finding new clubs.

With names circulated, interest has been shown in players and Keates is hoping to announce more departures, possibly even before the Boxing Day home game against Southport.

“One or two could possibly be going out on loan,” said Keates, pictured.

“Something might have happened last week but the club that was interested, the chairman wasn’t in the country.

“It might be done this week, if not it will probably go into the new year.”