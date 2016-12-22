The goals will come says Wrexham AFC striker Jordan White

JORDAN WHITE believes he should have celebrated his first Wrexham goal but the striker isn’t concerned he hasn’t yet found the net.

Summer signing White was sidelined in pre-season because of a bloodstream disease and finally made his long awaited Reds’ debut as a substitute in the 1-0 defeat at Lincoln City on November 29.

Another appearance off the bench followed against Macclesfield, when White missed a late penalty, and the 24-year-old has gone on to start the last two games.

White had a good opportunity to equalise in added time against Sutton United on Saturday and although he failed to hit the target with a late header in the 1-0 defeat, the frontman remains upbeat.

“I have got my standards and I am annoyed that I didn’t score on Saturday, but I will be annoyed every week if I don’t score,” said White.

“It was a great ball in and I know I should be doing better, at least hit the target. But it will come again and I would rather miss it than not be there at all.

“I would rather be in the position to put myself forward to score, if I wasn’t there I would be worried.

“The chances will come. I will take it on the chin when I don’t score because there will be games where I do score and I will be the one that gets the praise so I have got to take it both ways.”

With Wrexham 3-0 down to Macclesfield, White stepped forward to take the injury time spot-kick and he cleared the bar with his effort, but he won’t dwell on the miss.

“As a striker you have got to want to score and I always want to put myself in that position when I can,” said White. “If I miss it I will take it on the chin, that is part and parcel of the game.

“You get all the praise if you score but you have got to take it if you don’t as well, and I am prepared to do that.”

White, a prolific scorer in Scotland over the last four seasons at Livingston and Stirling Albion, is confident he will get goals for Wrexham but insists the whole team needs to start chipping in with the Reds failing to score in the last four games.

“I am not worried, I know the goals will come for me,” said White. “But they have to come from the team as well so that is the most important thing.

“Hopefully we can put it right on Monday.”

Wrexham go into the Boxing Day clash against lowly Southport at The Racecourse on the back of four successive defeats, leaving the 15th placed Reds just five points above the relegation zone.

The sides meet again on New Year’s Day and White, who completed his first full game of the season in the loss at Sutton, admits it is a vital stage of the season for Wrexham with more games coming up against fellow strugglers early in 2017.

“It is a massive couple of weeks for us, it is very important that we do things right on and off the pitch,” said White.

“It is a busy period for us and it is possibly the most important part of the season so we have got to get our heads right and look forward to that.

”We have just got to stick together and everyone get behind each other and have a big push now.

“Results haven’t been great at all recently and we have got to address that but for me it is great to just get back on the pitch playing.

“Saturday was my first 90 minutes in about seven months so it is good to be back.”