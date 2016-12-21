Chester FC: Ryan Lloyd keen to extend his loan move from Port Vale

RYAN LLOYD wants to extend his stay at Chester unless parent club Port Vale can offer him regular first-team football.

The 22-year-old has impressed in the heart of the Blues’ midfield since he re-joined on-loan from Vale in August, having previously spent a large part of last season at the Deva, making 22 appearances.

Lloyd has really started to shine in recent weeks alongside Tom Shaw in the middle of the pitch, but with his loan deal set to expire next month, talk inevitably switches to whether he wants to remain a part of Jon McCarthy’s squad.

The answer to that is yes, but Lloyd admits if Vale boss Bruno Ribeiro offered him a regular spot in their League One starting line-up, he would find the opportunity tough to turn down.

Vale currently lie 17th in the third tier, and have won just one of their past 10 matches, with Ribeiro believed to be keeping tabs on the progress of Lloyd at Bumpers Lane.

“It’s quickly come around, I need to go back to Vale, have a look what’s going on there but I don’t really know at this point,” he said.

“I’ve spoken to both managers, I’ve let the gaffer here know how I feel, so we’ll see what happens.

“I’d like to finish off what we’ve started here as it’s a good opportunity to push on.

“We’re still in the FA Trophy and we’ve got a genuine chance of pushing on and trying to get to Wembley in that one. We’re high up in the league, so there’s a real sense we can kick-on.

“Look, I want to be playing regular football and enjoying my football. That’s the main reason I’ve been enjoying my spell at Chester.

“If Port Vale say to me they can offer me first-team football from January onwards, then I’d have to look at staying there. But I’ve not really discussed it yet so we’ll wait and see.

“I’m enjoying my football. When you enjoy it, you start to play well so hopefully we can keep it going from here.”

The Blues lie seventh in the table having gone seven National League matches without defeat, and Boxing Day’s trip to Solihull Moors provides McCarthy’s men with another good opportunity to close in on a play-off berth.

“We’re going very well in the league. We’re up to seventh in the league, we’re six points off the play-offs, so there’s your six points over the next two games,” Lloyd continued.

“It’s a carrot dangling there and we’ve got a chance to take it, push on, take six points and push on up the league.

“You take every game as it comes. That’s the best way to do it, you can’t really look too far ahead because everyone has bad games, everyone has good games.

“We’ve got to keep grinding out results the best we can and look after what we do.”

Chester took on Liverpool’s under 23s in a one-off friendly on Tuesday afternoon with the Reds’ outfit triumphing 2-1 courtesy of goals from impressive teenage duo Harry Wilson and Cameron Brannagan.

The Liverpool side contained full and under 21 international stars such as Mamadou Sakho and Joe Gomez, and Lloyd – who came off the bench at half-time – was delighted to experience playing against such talented opposition.

“They’re a good side aren’t they, they knock it about well and have some really good footballers in their ranks,” he added. “You know they’ll have a lot of the ball so you’ve got to try and stay compact and keep the shape, keep the ball as best you can and hit them on the break when possible.

“Second-half we did that a couple of times but our final ball let us down a little bit.

“They got a penalty which I didn’t think was one and then a great strike has seen us off.

“The trialists did well, they put in a shift. It’s a tough game to come into as it’s hard to show what you can do in that sort of game.

“We’ve just had our Christmas do so maybe that was needed to blow some of the cobwebs off! It was good to get that out of the system before Solihull and get the legs going ahead of a busy period in the league.”