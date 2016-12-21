Wrexham AFC defender Jordan Evans confident game has improved

WREXHAM have had a disappointing season – but Jordan Evans feels his game has improved.

Left-back Evans, who hails from Bangor on Dee, came through the youth ranks at his hometown club and joined Fulham at the age of 15.

Released by the Championship club in the summer after failing to make a first team appearance, Evans rejoined Wrexham on trial in pre-season and he signed a six month contract.

Hoping to extend his stay at The Racecourse, Wales under 21 international Evans admits playing senior football regularly has been a huge benefit.

“I have really enjoyed my time at Wrexham and I hope it continues,” said Evans.

“I have been given the opportunity by both gaffers to play football, and play consistently under the current gaffer which has been a massive boost for me.

“I feel that my game has improved, this league teaches you a lot about yourself that maybe you didn’t really know playing youth football, it has been good.

“To be shown the door at Fulham was obviously disappointing but at the same time it has been a blessing in disguise.

”I have been able to play games for Wrexham and be involved in a first team environment day in, day out, which has benefited me a lot.”

When asked whether he has been offered a new contract by manager Dean Keates, Evans added: “I would love to stay at Wrexham and be here until the end of the season but that is all I can say right now.”

Evans is looking to play his part in a Wrexham revival and help allay any relegation fears the Reds have.

Wrexham have lost their last four games, failing to score a goal in the barren run, and the 15th placed Reds are only five points above the drop zone.

The latest defeat came at Sutton United on Saturday as Wrexham went down 1-0 after conceding an early goal and Evans accepts the Reds need to start winning games or they face being dragged into an even more worrying position.

“I don’t think there is any hiding from it," Evans said about his side’s current predicament.

“It was a bad result again on Saturday against a team that never really troubled us at all.

“Likewise, we didn’t really create too much to trouble them. We never really got going, the last 20 minutes or so we had a bit of a go.

“But it is the same old again, we are chasing the game and that is four straight losses and four games without a goal now.

“It needs to change and it needs to change quickly, otherwise we are going to find ourselves in a very sticky situation come the end of the season.

“You have got to realise that if we don’t buck up our ideas fast, we are going to slip right into the thick of it and it is somewhere we don’t want to be.

“It is obviously somewhere the football club should not be and it is something that we need to try and turn around quickly, and try and solve the problems that are causing us to not win games and not score goals.”

Wrexham face lowly Southport in a double header over the festive period, with the first meeting between the clubs taking place at The Racecourse on Boxing Day, and Evans admits they are significant matches.

“Two huge games,” said Evans. “If we can take points against them it will be a step in the right direction but obviously there is still a long way to go.

“We need to start taking points against a lot of other teams, not just the ones around us.

“If we can collect three points on Boxing Day and go again on New Year’s Day, that will be a massive boost for us.”

Keates switched to a 4-3-3 formation against Sutton with Evans moving from defence to line up on the left of the front three, a role he enjoys playing.

“I like going forward,” added Evans. “I have played as a winger in the past but predominantly my last few years have been at left-back.

“All my strengths lie going forward and it was nice to get the opportunity to play there on Saturday.”