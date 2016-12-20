Wrexham AFC turn down 'substantial' bid from Bangor City for teenager Jordan Davies

WREXHAM have turned down a bid from Bangor City for highly rated teenager Jordan Davies.

The 18-year-old scholar recently returned from a successful loan spell at the Welsh Premier League outfit, who publicly revealed they hoped to sign the left-back on a permanent basis.

Manager Dean Keates revealed Bangor have made an offer for Davies, who is rumoured to be interesting a number of Football League clubs, but it did not meet Wrexham’s valuation of the player.

“I find it amusing that they have just come out and said it in the press,” said Keates of Davies, who has been training with Wrexham’s first team since pre-season.

“That is the way they operate but that is up to them.

“They have made an offer and it has already been turned down.

“It is substantial, nowhere near as high as we value the player at the football club.”

Davies, a product of the youth system at The Racecourse, is a big part of Keates' plans and is set to get his chance in the first team when his loan deal finishes on January 2.

“The lad tells me he wants to be in the first team come January, he is going to get his chance,” said Keates.

“He is a local lad, Wrexham through and through, he has been at the football club since nine years of age so he will get his chance.

“I have told the lad how long he wants to stay in the football team is how he performs.

“The shirt is there, if he takes it and plays well in it he will stay in the team.

“If you go out and perform, you keep the shirt, it is as simple as that.”

Davies returned early from his loan spell at Bangor and Keates has given him a feel for being involved with the Wrexham first team squad.

“We brought him back early to integrate him into the team,” said Keates.

“He has been in and around the squad, he has settled in well, he travels when he can with us and trains and warms up on the pitch so he can get used to the atmosphere.

“All being well come January, he will be getting his chance.”

Davies will compete with Jordan Evans for the left-back berth with Sean Newton set to complete his move to York City.

Newton, appointed Wrexham captain in the summer, joined York on loan until January after former Reds’ boss Gary Mills took charge of the Minstermen in October, with a view to a permanent deal.

“I imagine Sean won’t be coming back,” added Keates. “Jordan is coming in, we will have him and Jordan Evans vying for the left-back position so Shaun will be staying at York.”

York are bottom of the table, six points adrift of safety, and they will take a keen interest in tonight’s fixture between Boreham Wood and Braintree.

Braintree will climb out of the drop zone if they pick up victory against Boreham Wood who are ninth.